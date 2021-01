Death and Services

Charles William “Bill” Baker, a 94-year-old resident of Casa Grande, Arizona, and formerly of the Mini-Cassia area, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 19, at Gem Memorial Gardens, 2435 Overland Ave., in Burley, under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Jakob Allen Fonville, a 15-year-old Declo resident, passed away Thursday January 7, 2021. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 22, at the Declo Cemetery.

Rhen Gilbert Shurtz, the infant son of Rhen Alvin and Jamie Lee Halbert Shurtz, was silently born Friday, January 8, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. A service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 16, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home in Burley. Burial followed at Rupert Cemetery.

