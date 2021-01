Evangeline Ennis

PAUL—A Rosary was held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. directly after the Rosary. Services concluded with burial in the Paul Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. Nicholas Catholic School.