Death and Services

Salvador Cardenas, a 20-year-old Burley resident, passed away Friday, January 1, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Services are pending and have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

John A. Morgan, a 90-year-old Burley resident, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Oak Creek Rehabilitation in Kimberly. No formal services will be held. Final arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Salavdor Cardenas Patino—On January 1, 2021, Salvador “Chava” Cardenas Patino died at the young age of 20. The funeral Mass was celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, January 8, at Saint Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church, 1601 Oakley Ave., in Burley. Burial took place at Gem Memorial Gardens under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Dale Glen Asher, an 89-year-old resident of Malta, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at his home. The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 13, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Malta Ward, with Bishop D. Lane Schumann officiating. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at Valley Vu Cemetery under the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0