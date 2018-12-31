Born May 2, 1939 in Inman, Nebraska to Theodore Hoppkins and Lillie Stark. She moved to Buhl, Idaho with her parents and three of her four siblings, Dean, Howard, and Gene in 1946. Karren attended school in Buhl and graduated from Buhl High School in 1957. After High School she became a beautician where she developed a special clientele. Karren was a very dedicated and hard worker and even helped her parents at the Nolan’s Drive-in restaurant in Buhl.
In August of 1958 she met her mate for life Dick Dey. Dick was on leave from the Navy. After his discharge in October of 1959 they began their romance which lasted over 60 years. They were married in 1961 in Buhl, Idaho. To this union came three sons Brad, Brian, and J. Randall. They resided in Twin Falls until 1968 at which time they moved to their small farm south of Jerome Idaho where she spent the next 30 years. Karren was a strong devoted loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In raising three sons helping with their 4-H animals, attending their many sporting activities, and helping them with their cattle and horses. Always directing and comforting that was their Mom. Karren enjoyed golfing, camping, hunting, fishing and anything family.
Karren had many special friends especially in her card club that lasted over 30 years. After a strong and courageous battle Karren left this earthly life and went to be with her Savior on December 22, 2018 at St. Luke’s in Twin Falls as a result from complications from chemotherapy for brain cancer.
She was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings. She is survived by her special loving family, husband Richard “Dick” Dey, Sons; Brad (Tammy) Dey, Brian Dey, J. Randall (Irene) Dey. Grandchildren; Melissa (Jerod) Paul, Jason (Becka) Dey, Justin Dey, Alex Dey, Austin Dey, Landon Dey, Carter Dey, Brodie Dey and Great-Grandchildren; Haley Paul, Kendra Paul, Alexis Paul, Ethan Dey and Ryker Dey.
Karren will be in our hearts forever and we will all remember her special “laugh” and her kind thoughtfulness for others.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Twin Falls Friday,December 28 at 11:00 am. Per Karren’s wishes memorial contributions may be made to St. Edwards Catholic Church for Saint Martha’s Society
