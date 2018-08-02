Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Valley Beans

Prices are net to growers, 100 pounds, U.S. No. 1 beans, less Idaho bean tax and storage charges. Prices subject to change without notice. Producers desiring more recent price information should contact dealers.

Open market prices established by Kelley Bean’s Idaho locations: pintos $21, great northerns $21, small reds $28, blacks $27, pinks ask. Quotes current July 30.

Valley Grains

Prices for wheat per bushel mixed grain, oats, corn and beans per hundredweight. Prices subject to change without notice.

Wheat, $3.30, new barley, $6.40 (cwt) corn, $7.32 (cwt) oats, $7.20 (cwt). Prices are given by Rangen in Buhl. Prices current July 23.

Corn, $8.00 (cwt) barley, $5.50 (cwt) wheat, $4.55 (bushel). Prices quoted by JD Heiskell. Prices current July 30.

Cheese

Barrels $1.4575 +2.75 Blocks $1.5725 +3.25 Prices current Aug. 2.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments