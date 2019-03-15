Try 3 months for $3

Twin Falls County

Wednesday arraignments

Geraldo Garza Jr.; multiple license violation, public defender appointed.

James E Lajoie; DUI-excessive, public defender appointed.

Denise Lynn Vandenberghe; DUI-excessive, public defender appointed.

Manuel John Cisneros; possession of a controlled substance and probation violation, public defender appointed.

Teddy Gene Escamilla; domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of intimidating a witness, public defender appointed.

Susan Faye Freer; DWOP and DUI, public defender appointed.

Larry James House; domestic battery and two counts injury to a child, no counsel listed.

Dustin Charles Jernigan; burglary, public defender appointed.

Max C Lynn; petit theft, public defender appointed.

Ann Elizabeth, McLaughlin; out of county arrest, no counsel listed.

Robert Benjamin Morris; out of county arrest, no counsel listed.

Jaden Cullen Ray; attempted strangulation, public defender appointed.

Pam Louise Revious, intimidating a witness, private counsel.

Morgan McCallister Stubbs; possession of a controlled substance and probation violation, public defender appointed.

Thursday arraignments

Esiquio Anthony Alvarez, 34, Twin Falls; injury to jail, bond $25,000, public defender confirmed, prelim March 22.

Terence K Hoffman, 39, Kimberly; DUI-second offense, public defender appointed, pretrial May 7.

Friday arraignments

Miguel Orozco-Vega, 31, Twin Falls; possession of a controlled substance and destruction of evidence, bond $15,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 22.

Ruben Quintana, 31, Buhl; felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor domestic battery, bond $15,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 22.

Keyshawn Cammeron Armstrong, 20, Shoshone; felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a legend drug, bond $20,000, public defender appointed, prelim March 22.

