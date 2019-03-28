Try 3 months for $3

Twin Falls County

Thursday arraignments

John Curt Duggan, 21, Buhl; burglary, and possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim April 5.

Johnathan Blake Hawn, 22, Great Falls, Mont.; felony trafficking in heroin, felony two counts possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim April 5.

Tyler Lee Herod, 22, Great Falls, Mont.; felony possession of a controlled substance, felony correctional facilities—major contraband, misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, and misdemeanor driving without privileges, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim April 5.

Michael Danman Folmar, 27, Twin Falls; reckless driving and leaving the scene, and driving without privileges, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial May 14.

