Twin Falls County
Thursday arraignments
John Curt Duggan, 21, Buhl; burglary, and possession of a controlled substance, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, prelim April 5.
Johnathan Blake Hawn, 22, Great Falls, Mont.; felony trafficking in heroin, felony two counts possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, bond $75,000, public defender appointed, prelim April 5.
Tyler Lee Herod, 22, Great Falls, Mont.; felony possession of a controlled substance, felony correctional facilities—major contraband, misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia, and misdemeanor driving without privileges, bond $50,000, public defender appointed, prelim April 5.
Michael Danman Folmar, 27, Twin Falls; reckless driving and leaving the scene, and driving without privileges, own-recognizance release, public defender appointed, pretrial May 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.