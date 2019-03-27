Try 3 months for $3

Twin Falls County

Wednesday arraignments

Alisha Starr Gomez, 29, Twin Falls; petit theft, public defender appointed, pretrial May 14.

Shayan Soto Gomez, 41, Jerome; DUI-excessive, private counsel, pretrial May 7.

Marcie Kay Martin, 43, Twin Falls; DUI-second, public defender confirmed, acceptance of plea and sentencing May 7.

