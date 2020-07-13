Death Notices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lulu Mae Coates, 93 years of age of Jerome, Idaho passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Arrangements are pending at Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory of Jerome, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Lulu Mae’s webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com

Rodney Eugene Wilson, 89, of Buhl, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Jack Nelson Darrell, 71, of Buhl, passed away Saturday July 11, 2020 at his residence. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Maria Elisa Avelar, 83 of Twin Falls and formerly of Buhl, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her residence. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Monika Christine Mecham, 76, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, previously of Twin Falls, passed away July 8, 2020. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Preston Flanary at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Ana Monsalve Busto, 88, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away at her home, July 12, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Otto Junior May, 78, of Jerome, passed away at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & crematory, Jerome.

