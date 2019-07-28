{{featured_button_text}}

Helen P. Crockett, 97, of Rupert formerly of Idaho Falls passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at Countryside Care and Rehab. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 3 and are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Laureta Freeman, 85, of Twin Falls, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at home. Arrangements are pending Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

