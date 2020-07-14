Death Notices

Clifford Bl Bell, 83, of Oakley, died Monday, July 13, 2020 at his home in Oakley. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Oakley Stake Center with Bishop Wayne Lind officiating. Burial will follow in the Oakley Cemetery with Military Rites by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Due to COVID-19 group restrictions, accommodations up to 99 people will be made. Those in attendance are recommended to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Arrangements are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.