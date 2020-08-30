Death Notices

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jamie LaDawn Powers, a 43-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Marsha Kay Schwendiman Booth, a 66-year-old resident of Jerome and formerly of the Mini-Cassia area, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Joan Dolores Creamer, an 89-year-old resident of Rupert, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Countryside Care & Rehabilitation Center. The funeral will be held Thursday, Sept. 3 and further details will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Floyd L. Carpenter, 84, of Jerome, passed away on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at Creekside Residential Care Center in Jerome. Arrangements are pending under the care of Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel.

