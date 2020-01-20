Janice Daum, 77, of Kimberly, passed away January 19, 2020 at Oak Creek Rehabilitation Center of Kimberly. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.
James “Jim” Wyit Sprowls, 73, of Jerome passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at his home. Services are pending under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary, Jerome.
Vergil Pace, 87, of Hagerman, Idaho passed away peacefully Sunday, January 19, 2020 with loving family at his side. Services are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Leslie Dean Burnham, 84, of West Jordan, Utah, formerly of Jerome, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. A graveside service will be held Friday, January 24 at 1 p.m. at the Jerome Cemetery. To leave condolences for the family visit https://www.wiscombememorial.com/obituaries/Leslie-Burnham/#!/Obituary
Retta Corless, 86, of Rupert passed away Tuesday January 14, 2020 at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Private family services will be held under the direction of Joel Heward, Hansen Mortuary.
