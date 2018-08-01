Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Oct Live Cattle 114.600 112.800 114.025 S 1.050

Aug Feeder Cattle 152.300 148.975 151.825 S 2.500

Oct Feeder Cattle 152.625 149.375 152.225 S 2.275

Aug Lean Hogs 52.225 49.925 50.775 S 0.050

Oct Lean Hogs 47.525 45.925 46.300 S -0.250

Jul Wheat 566^0 550^6 558^2 S 4^4

Sep Wheat 585^2 569^6 578^6 S 5^4

Jul KC Wheat 569^2 553^0 563^6 S 7^2

Sep KC Wheat 597^2 580^4 591^2 S 7^0

Jul MPS Wheat 614^2 602^4 608^0 S 1^6

Sep MPS Wheat 632^2 620^0 626^0 S 3^2

Jul Corn 373^0 364^0 365^0 S -7^2

Sep Corn 387^2 378^2 379^4 S -7^0

Jul Soybeans 898^0 884^6 886^6 S -17^0

Aug Soybeans 904^2 889^2 891^4 S -17^2

Jul BFP Milk 14.88 14.70 14.86 S 0.07

Aug BFP Milk 15.65 15.39 15.65 S 0.04

Sep BFP Milk 16.36 16.04 16.33 S 0.16

Oct BFP Milk 16.43 16.08 16.37 S 0.22

Nov BFP Milk 16.18 15.92 16.15 S 0.11

Jul Sugar 10.69 10.39 10.48 S -0.07

Oct Sugar 11.53 11.26 11.29 S -0.19

Jun B-Pound 1.3169 1.3120 1.3153 S 0.0001

Jun J-Yen 0.90045 0.89435 0.89910 S 0.00085

Jun Canada Dollar 0.77130 0.76790 0.77025 S 0.00000

Jun Euro-Currency 1.17390 1.16965 1.17025 S -0.00365

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0138 1.0105 1.0123 S -0.0021

Jun US Dollar 94.515 94.290 94.428 S 0.185

Aug Comex Gold 1228.7 1219.3 1222.4 S -8.7

Oct Comex Gold 1233.7 1224.4 1227.6 S -8.5

Sep Comex Silver 15.660 15.505 15.555 S -0.154

Dec Comex Silver 15.695 15.620 15.664 S -0.102

Sep Treasury Bond 143^9 141^27 142^7 S -0^23

Sep Coffee 113.65 110.95 111.30 S -1.80

Dec Coffee 117.10 114.45 114.85 S -1.75

Jul Cotton 90.57 89.59 89.06 S -1.22

Mar Cotton 89.84 88.24 88.28 S -1.22

Aug Unleaded Gas 2.0807 2.0380 2.0451 S -0.0359

Aug Heating Oil 2.1359 2.0888 2.0974 S -0.0392

Jul Natural Gas 2.788 2.751 2.758 S -0.027

Aug Crude Oil 46.43 45.16 46.20 0.54

INTL FCStone Financial Inc.

www.intlfcstone.com

208-733-6013, 800-635-0821

Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3

195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301

