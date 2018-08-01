Oct Live Cattle 114.600 112.800 114.025 S 1.050
Aug Feeder Cattle 152.300 148.975 151.825 S 2.500
Oct Feeder Cattle 152.625 149.375 152.225 S 2.275
Aug Lean Hogs 52.225 49.925 50.775 S 0.050
Oct Lean Hogs 47.525 45.925 46.300 S -0.250
Jul Wheat 566^0 550^6 558^2 S 4^4
Sep Wheat 585^2 569^6 578^6 S 5^4
Jul KC Wheat 569^2 553^0 563^6 S 7^2
Sep KC Wheat 597^2 580^4 591^2 S 7^0
Jul MPS Wheat 614^2 602^4 608^0 S 1^6
Sep MPS Wheat 632^2 620^0 626^0 S 3^2
Jul Corn 373^0 364^0 365^0 S -7^2
Sep Corn 387^2 378^2 379^4 S -7^0
Jul Soybeans 898^0 884^6 886^6 S -17^0
Aug Soybeans 904^2 889^2 891^4 S -17^2
Jul BFP Milk 14.88 14.70 14.86 S 0.07
Aug BFP Milk 15.65 15.39 15.65 S 0.04
Sep BFP Milk 16.36 16.04 16.33 S 0.16
Oct BFP Milk 16.43 16.08 16.37 S 0.22
Nov BFP Milk 16.18 15.92 16.15 S 0.11
Jul Sugar 10.69 10.39 10.48 S -0.07
Oct Sugar 11.53 11.26 11.29 S -0.19
Jun B-Pound 1.3169 1.3120 1.3153 S 0.0001
Jun J-Yen 0.90045 0.89435 0.89910 S 0.00085
Jun Canada Dollar 0.77130 0.76790 0.77025 S 0.00000
Jun Euro-Currency 1.17390 1.16965 1.17025 S -0.00365
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0138 1.0105 1.0123 S -0.0021
Jun US Dollar 94.515 94.290 94.428 S 0.185
Aug Comex Gold 1228.7 1219.3 1222.4 S -8.7
Oct Comex Gold 1233.7 1224.4 1227.6 S -8.5
Sep Comex Silver 15.660 15.505 15.555 S -0.154
Dec Comex Silver 15.695 15.620 15.664 S -0.102
Sep Treasury Bond 143^9 141^27 142^7 S -0^23
Sep Coffee 113.65 110.95 111.30 S -1.80
Dec Coffee 117.10 114.45 114.85 S -1.75
Jul Cotton 90.57 89.59 89.06 S -1.22
Mar Cotton 89.84 88.24 88.28 S -1.22
Aug Unleaded Gas 2.0807 2.0380 2.0451 S -0.0359
Aug Heating Oil 2.1359 2.0888 2.0974 S -0.0392
Jul Natural Gas 2.788 2.751 2.758 S -0.027
Aug Crude Oil 46.43 45.16 46.20 0.54
INTL FCStone Financial Inc.
208-733-6013, 800-635-0821
Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3
195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.