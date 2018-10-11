Try 1 month for 99¢

Oct Live Cattle 122.000 121.225 121.450 S -0.500

Aug Feeder Cattle 156.725 155.800 155.900 S -1.050

Oct Feeder Cattle 153.450 151.700 152.125 S -1.700

Aug Lean Hogs 57.950 55.775 55.950 S -0.450

Oct Lean Hogs 66.475 64.250 64.525 S -1.025

Jul Wheat 518^0 510^2 510^4 S -4^6

Sep Wheat 537^6 530^4 531^2 S -4^2

Jul KC Wheat 522^2 515^2 516^2 S -3^4

Sep KC Wheat 546^0 539^2 540^2 S -3^0

Jul MPS Wheat 595^0 589^4 591^6 S -2^4

Sep MPS Wheat 606^4 601^0 602^2 S -3^6

Jul Corn 365^2 362^0 362^6 S -2^4

Sep Corn 377^2 373^6 374^6 S -2^2

Jul Soybeans 864^6 847^2 852^2 S -9^6

Aug Soybeans 878^2 861^0 866^0 S -9^2

Jul BFP Milk 15.97 15.86 15.89 S -0.10

Aug BFP Milk 15.99 15.91 15.94 S -0.11

Sep BFP Milk 15.89 15.80 15.84 S -0.11

Oct BFP Milk 15.83 15.78 15.80 S -0.02

Nov BFP Milk 15.89 15.85 15.85 S 0.00

Jul Sugar 13.14 12.62 12.85 S -0.12

Oct Sugar 13.27 12.78 13.01 S -0.12

Jun B-Pound 1.3256 1.3177 1.3186 P 0.0066

Jun J-Yen 0.89295 0.88705 0.88905 P 0.00365

Jun Canada Dollar 0.77455 0.76865 0.77355 P -0.00455

Jun Euro-Currency 1.16070 1.15410 1.15600 P 0.00365

Jun Swiss Franc 1.0166 1.0125 1.0140 P 0.0000

Jun US Dollar 95.470 95.050 95.346 P -0.236

Aug Comex Gold 1196.2 1188.5 1193.4 S 3.9

Oct Comex Gold 1201.8 1194.6 1199.3 S 4.4

Sep Comex Silver 14.560 14.385 14.444 S -0.067

Dec Comex Silver 14.610 14.485 14.528 S -0.066

Sep Treasury Bond 137^23 136^29 137^23 P -0^18

Sep Coffee 117.65 114.60 115.50 S -1.20

Dec Coffee 120.10 117.05 117.95 S -1.20

Jul Cotton 77.40 P

Mar Cotton 78.76 77.58 78.04 S -0.03

Aug Unleaded Gas 2.0817 2.0127 2.0187 S -0.0542

Aug Heating Oil 2.4300 2.3877 2.3965 S -0.0281

Jul Natural Gas 3.358 3.255 3.284 S 0.009

Aug Crude Oil 46.43 45.16 46.20 0.54

INTL FCStone Financial Inc.

www.intlfcstone.com

208-733-6013, 800-635-0821

Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3

195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301

