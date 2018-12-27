Try 1 month for 99¢

Aug;Live Cattle;124.900;123.000;123.950 S;1.200

Oct;Live Cattle;126.675;125.375;126.000 S;0.750

Aug;Feeder Cattle;149.600;147.975;149.000 S;0.900

Oct;Feeder Cattle;147.675;146.350;147.050 S;0.550

Aug;Lean Hogs;67.700;66.600;66.675 S;-0.525

Oct;Lean Hogs;74.225;73.450;73.625 S;-0.350

Jul;Wheat;513^0;507^2;510^4 S;1^0

Sep;Wheat;520^2;514^0;517^6 S;0^2

Jul;KC Wheat;498^6;491^2;495^0 S;0^4

Sep;KC Wheat;510^0;503^0;507^0 S;0^2

Jul;MPS Wheat;554^6;544^4;549^2 P;4^6

Sep;MPS Wheat;560^2;550^4;555^2 P;5^0

Jul;Corn;376^4;373^2;374^4 S;1^4

Sep;Corn;384^2;381^0;382^2 S;1^0

Jul;Soybeans;876^0;867^0;869^0 S;0^0

Aug;Soybeans;889^0;880^4;882^4 S;0^4

Jul;BFP Milk;14.24;14.18;14.23 S;0.04

Aug;BFP Milk;14.49;14.41;14.45 S;0.02

Sep;BFP Milk;14.92;14.83;14.92 S;0.04

Oct;BFP Milk;15.41;15.33;15.39 S;0.03

Nov;BFP Milk;15.77;15.70;15.77 S;0.01

Jun;B-Pound;1.2727;1.2666;1.2699 P;-0.0008

Jun;J-Yen;0.91080;0.90390;0.90415 P;0.00565

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.73820;0.73480;0.73905 P;-0.00355

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.15325;1.14340;1.14330 P;0.00925

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0240;1.0124;1.0130 P;0.0086

Jun;US Dollar;96.495;95.935;96.568 P;-0.563

Aug;Comex Gold;1281.6;1269.1;1281.1 S;7.5

Oct;Comex Gold;1287.7;1275.6;1287.4 S;7.9

Sep;Comex Silver;15.335;15.005;15.310 S;0.172

Dec;Comex Silver;15.420;15.095;15.398 S;0.153

Sep;Treasury Bond;140^16;139^30;144^29 P;-0^7

Sep;Coffee;106.90;104.10;104.90 S;-2.10

Dec;Coffee;109.70;106.95;107.75 S;-2.05

Aug;Crude Oil;76.38;74.09;74.28 S;-1.50

