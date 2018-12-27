Aug Live Cattle 123.500 122.725 122.750 S -0.025
Oct Live Cattle 125.600 124.900 125.250 S 0.025
Aug Feeder Cattle 148.450 147.250 148.100 S 0.725
Oct Feeder Cattle 146.825 145.500 146.500 S 0.200
Aug Lean Hogs 67.800 66.775 67.200 S 0.100
Oct Lean Hogs 74.250 73.500 73.975 S 0.600
Jul;Wheat;520%5E6;509%5E0;510%5E0 S;-6%5E4
Sep;Wheat;527%5E6;516%5E4;517%5E6 S;-5%5E6
Jul;KC Wheat;508%5E2;494%5E4;495%5E4 S;-7%5E0
Sep;KC Wheat;520%5E2;506%5E2;507%5E0 S;-7%5E4
Jul;MPS Wheat;564%5E4;548%5E0;549%5E2 S;-12%5E2
Sep;MPS Wheat;570%5E2;554%5E0;555%5E2 S;-12%5E2
Jul;Corn;379%5E2;372%5E4;373%5E2 S;-4%5E4
Sep;Corn;387%5E0;380%5E4;381%5E2 S;-4%5E4
Jul;Soybeans;888%5E6;869%5E4;870%5E0 S;-14%5E0
Aug;Soybeans;901%5E6;882%5E4;883%5E0 S;-14%5E0
Jul;BFP Milk;14.24;14.04;14.19 S;0.01
Aug;BFP Milk;14.47;14.33;14.43 S;0.08
Sep;BFP Milk;14.90;14.82;14.88 S;0.06
Oct;BFP Milk;15.38;15.30;15.36 S;0.05
Nov;BFP Milk;15.77;15.70;15.76 S;0.07
Jun;B-Pound;1.2773;1.2688;1.2771 P;-0.0076
Jun;J-Yen;0.91400;0.90670;0.91230 P;-0.00530
Jun;Canada Dollar;0.73905;0.73780;0.73800 P;0.00105
Jun;Euro-Currency;1.15040;1.14350;1.14925 P;-0.00540
Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0232;1.0134;1.0204 P;-0.0068
Jun;US Dollar;96.515;96.020;96.007 P;0.498
Aug;Comex Gold;1282.3;1267.5;1273.0 S;-2.6
Oct;Comex Gold;1288.3;1274.3;1279.2 S;-2.6
Sep;Comex Silver;15.250;14.780;15.123 S;0.260
Dec;Comex Silver;15.325;14.880;15.212 S;0.270
Sep;Treasury Bond;140%5E16;139%5E30;140%5E8 S;-0%5E7
Sep;Coffee;107.10;103.60;107.00 S;1.70
Dec;Coffee;109.85;106.40;109.80 S;1.65
Aug;Crude Oil;73.54;72.15;73.50 S;0.95
