Oct;Live Cattle;122.325;121.175;122.250 S;0.650

Aug;Feeder Cattle;157.050;155.775;156.950 S;1.275

Oct;Feeder Cattle;158.175;156.975;157.800 S;0.650

Aug;Lean Hogs;58.450;56.700;57.400 S;-0.875

Oct;Lean Hogs;65.675;64.375;64.925 S;-0.700

Jul;Wheat;524^2;515^0;521^6 S;-2^2

Sep;Wheat;543^0;534^6;540^6 S;-1^6

Jul;KC Wheat;528^2;519^4;525^2 S;-1^6

Sep;KC Wheat;552^0;543^4;548^6 S;-2^0

Jul;MPS Wheat;588^0;580^2;582^4 S;-6^0

Sep;MPS Wheat;602^6;594^6;597^4 S;-5^0

Jul;Corn;357^6;352^2;357^2 S;4^6

Sep;Corn;369^6;364^4;369^2 S;4^4

Jul;Soybeans;849^6;841^2;847^2 S;-3^0

Aug;Soybeans;863^6;855^0;861^2 S;-2^6

Jul;BFP Milk;16.10;15.98;16.04 S;0.03

Aug;BFP Milk;16.41;16.24;16.37 S;0.09

Sep;BFP Milk;16.24;16.10;16.24 S;0.11

Oct;BFP Milk;16.03;15.90;16.02 S;0.12

Nov;BFP Milk;15.94;15.80;15.88 S;0.15

Jul;Sugar;10.98;10.72;10.84 S;0.04

Oct;Sugar;11.81;11.57;11.68 S;0.06

Jun;B-Pound;1.3327;1.3103;1.3127 S;-0.0190

Jun;J-Yen;0.89490;0.89135;0.89405 S;-0.00050

Jun;Canada Dollar;0.77735;0.77385;0.77510 S;-0.00040

Jun;Euro-Currency;1.18815;1.18110;1.18255 S;-0.00285

Jun;Swiss Franc;1.0559;1.0498;1.0511 S;0.0008

Jun;US Dollar;93.930;93.395;93.798 S;0.304

Aug;Comex Gold;1215.8;1196.0;1201.3 S;-8.9

Oct;Comex Gold;1221.3;1202.0;1206.9 S;-10.0

Sep;Comex Silver;14.465;14.180;14.359 S;0.005

Dec;Comex Silver;14.565;14.290;14.464 S;-0.010

Sep;Treasury Bond;140^22;140^3;140^11 S;0^3

Sep;Coffee;104.15;101.75;103.30 S;0.20

Dec;Coffee;106.45;104.20;105.75 S;0.30

Jul;Cotton;79.44;79.10;79.28 S;0.21

Mar;Cotton;79.65;78.53;79.51 S;0.60

Aug;Unleaded Gas;2.0371;1.9907;2.0021 S;-0.0039

Aug;Heating Oil;2.2668;2.2193;2.2306 S;-0.0064

Jul;Natural Gas;2.989;2.938;2.977 S;0.002

Aug;Crude Oil;46.43;45.16;46.20;0.54

INTL FCStone Financial Inc.

www.intlfcstone.com

208-733-6013, 800-635-0821

Fax:208-575-0350, ICE Chat: Jcarr3

195 River Vista Place, Suite 301, Twin Falls, ID 83301

