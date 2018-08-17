Oct Live Cattle 115.000 113.050 114.625 S 1.425
Aug Feeder Cattle 151.000 149.675 150.950 S 0.675
Oct Feeder Cattle 152.075 149.950 151.850 S 1.625
Aug Lean Hogs 55.450 52.600 55.275 S 2.825
Oct Lean Hogs 61.750 59.125 61.650 S 2.300
Jul Wheat 563^0 535^0 560^4 S 17^6
Sep Wheat 582^6 555^0 579^6 S 17^2
Jul KC Wheat 568^6 542^2 565^0 S 16^6
Sep KC Wheat 596^0 569^0 592^0 S 16^6
Jul MPS Wheat 615^2 591^0 596^2 P 12^2
Sep MPS Wheat 631^6 608^4 613^2 P 12^2
Jul Corn 367^6 361^6 364^2 S -0^6
Sep Corn 382^4 376^0 378^6 S -0^6
Jul Soybeans 887^4 871^0 881^4 S 1^0
Aug Soybeans 898^6 882^0 892^6 S 0^6
Jul BFP Milk 15.96 15.76 15.81 S -0.05
Aug BFP Milk 16.18 16.00 16.02 S -0.07
Sep BFP Milk 16.12 15.99 16.02 S 0.00
Oct BFP Milk 15.98 15.83 15.92 S 0.03
Nov BFP Milk 15.85 15.72 15.76 S 0.09
Jul Sugar 10.36 10.11 10.18 S -0.12
Oct Sugar 11.21 11.00 11.05 S -0.09
Jun B-Pound 1.2762 1.2711 1.2723 P 0.0034
Jun J-Yen 0.90825 0.90215 0.90365 P 0.00300
Jun Canada Dollar 0.76610 0.75975 0.76035 P 0.00555
Jun Euro-Currency 1.14540 1.13895 1.13895 P 0.00630
Jun Swiss Franc 1.0091 1.0045 1.0060 P 0.0020
Jun US Dollar 96.560 96.045 96.536 P -0.481
Aug Comex Gold 1183.0 1174.2 1179.8 S 2.4
Oct Comex Gold 1187.4 1178.5 1184.2 S 2.6
Sep Comex Silver 14.840 14.675 14.725 S 0.002
Dec Comex Silver 14.895 14.780 14.830 S -0.088
Sep Treasury Bond 145^3 144^16 144^17 P 0^6
Sep Coffee 106.20 103.85 104.70 S -0.65
Dec Coffee 109.40 107.10 107.95 S -0.60
Jul Cotton 81.75 81.58 81.75 S -0.38
Mar Cotton 82.10 81.38 81.71 S -0.30
Aug Unleaded Gas 1.9077 1.8782 1.8853 P -0.0001
Aug Heating Oil 2.1280 2.0973 2.1008 P 0.0014
Jul Natural Gas 2.968 2.908 2.908 P 0.040
Aug Crude Oil 46.43 45.16 46.20 0.54
