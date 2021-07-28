Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Wednesday, July 28
Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Buy one, get one FREE rental. Free. eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829168183
All Ages Book Club: “The Graveyard Book by Neil Gaiman”: 2-3 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Come by for a book discussion and an activity! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/834858-0
Then & Now: Stonewall and Our Stories: 6-8 p.m., College of Southern Idaho, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. See a short documentary on the Stonewall Riot, then take part in a community discussion. (208) 539-4873. go.evvnt.com/832373-0
Twin Falls Tonight Free Summer Concert: 6-9 p.m., Downtown Twin Falls Commons, 149 Main Ave. E., Twin Falls. Final 2021 Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert, featuring live music by the band High Street, food vendors, bounce house and splash pad. 208-420-0916. go.evvnt.com/790459-0
Thursday, July 29
Lighthouse Christian School Open House: 9-10 a.m., 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls. Lighthouse Christian School is currently enrolling K3—12th grade for the 2021-2022 school year! 865-964-7006. go.evvnt.com/840330-0
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107950787
Friday, July 30
50th Annual University of Idaho Vandal Pig Out: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Clear Lake Country Club, 403 Clear Lake Lane, Buhl. The Magic Valley Vandal Boosters and University of Idaho invite you to attend the 50th Annual University of Idaho Vandal Pig Out! Tickets Free-$90. eventbrite.com/e/50th-annual-university-of-idaho-vandal-pig-out-tickets-158018237803
Bike Rodeo at the Twin Falls Public Library: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Stop by the Library for a Bike Rodeo on July 30! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/830927-0
North to Alaska Fun Fundraiser: 6:15 p.m.- July 31, 11:30 p.m., Westand Senior Center, 1010 Main St., Buhl. Experience a bit of the Klondike Gold rush via dinner and entertainment $15.00 a ticket. 208-293-4818. Tickets $15.
Saturday, July 31
Twin Falls Pride 2021: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. Celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride at City Park! (208) 749-0309. go.evvnt.com/778080-0
Twin Falls Pride After Party 21+: 9 p.m.- Aug. 1, 1 a.m., TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S., Twin Falls. Twin Falls Pride After Party—Drinks, Dancing, and Drag! (208) 539-4873. go.evvnt.com/832379-0
Sunday, Aug. 1
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098941193
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Birthdays in Retirement: 2:30-3:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Curious what happens at different ages in retirement? Let us walk you through the different milestones! Tickets $20. eventbrite.com/e/birthdays-in-retirement-tickets-152435808607
Personal Finance for Young Adults: 4-5 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Personal Finance for Young Adults—Take a hold of your finances. Tickets $20. eventbrite.com/e/personal-finance-for-young-adults-tickets-152434201801
Finding Your Nest Egg Number: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Educational Course on Retirement Planning and Finding your Nest Egg Number. Tickets $20. eventbrite.com/e/finding-your-nest-egg-number-tickets-152430434533
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Buy one, get one FREE rental. Free. eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829170189
Thursday, Aug. 5
At Home with Diversity Certification Course: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Western Magic Valley Realtors, 1162 Eastland Drive N., #1, Twin Falls. At Home with Diversity Certification Course with Georgia Meacham. Tickets $75-$125. eventbrite.com/e/at-home-with-diversity-certification-course-tickets-154006610919
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107952793
Saturday, Aug. 7
Magic Valley Iris Society Annual Rhizome sale: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. Rainbow of colors will be for sale from local growers. We offer you old favorites and newer introductions. We will also have day lilies for sale. 208-734-3613. go.evvnt.com/825432-0
Sunday, Aug. 8
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098943199
Monday, Aug. 9
TFHS Swim Team: 4-5:30 p.m., Twin Falls City Pool, 756 Locust St. N., Twin Falls. TFHS Swim Team Go Bruins!! 208-308-0252.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Buy one, get one FREE rental. Free. eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829172195
Thursday, Aug. 12
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107954799