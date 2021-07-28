Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Wednesday, July 28

Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Buy one, get one FREE rental. Free. eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829168183

All Ages Book Club: “The Graveyard Book by Neil Gaiman”: 2-3 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Come by for a book discussion and an activity! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/834858-0

Then & Now: Stonewall and Our Stories: 6-8 p.m., College of Southern Idaho, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. See a short documentary on the Stonewall Riot, then take part in a community discussion. (208) 539-4873. go.evvnt.com/832373-0

Twin Falls Tonight Free Summer Concert: 6-9 p.m., Downtown Twin Falls Commons, 149 Main Ave. E., Twin Falls. Final 2021 Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert, featuring live music by the band High Street, food vendors, bounce house and splash pad. 208-420-0916. go.evvnt.com/790459-0

Thursday, July 29

Lighthouse Christian School Open House: 9-10 a.m., 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls. Lighthouse Christian School is currently enrolling K3—12th grade for the 2021-2022 school year! 865-964-7006. go.evvnt.com/840330-0