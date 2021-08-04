 Skip to main content
Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar
Events calendar

Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Buy one, get one free rental. eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829170189

Thursday, Aug. 5

At Home with Diversity Certification Course: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Western Magic Valley Realtors, 1162 Eastland Drive N., #1, Twin Falls. At Home with Diversity Certification Course with Georgia Meacham. Tickets $75-$125. eventbrite.com/e/at-home-with-diversity-certification-course-tickets-154006610919

Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107952793

Saturday, Aug. 7

Magic Valley Iris Society Annual Rhizome sale: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. Rainbow of colors will be for sale from local growers. We offer you old favorites and newer introductions. We will also have day lilies for sale. 208-734-3613. go.evvnt.com/825432-0

Stricker Spaghetti Western: 7-9 p.m., Rock Creek Station & Stricker Homesite, 3715 E. 3200 N., Hansen. Join Friends of Stricker for a fun interactive murder mystery at the historic Stricker Ranch! 208-423-4000. Tickets $40. go.evvnt.com/841864-0

Sunday, Aug. 8

Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098943199

Monday, Aug. 9

TFHS Swim Team: 4-5:30 p.m., Twin Falls City Pool, 756 Locust St. N., Twin Falls. TFHS Swim Team Go Bruins!! 208-308-0252.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Wacky Wednesday at Idaho Water Sports Riverside Rentals in Heyburn. Buy one, get one free rental. eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829172195

Thursday, Aug. 12

Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107954799

Friday, Aug. 13

Multi-Employer Hiring Event: 1-4 p.m., 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. The Idaho Department of Labor is hosting a multi-employer hiring event at the College of Southern Idaho. 208-735-2500. go.evvnt.com/835468-0

Saturday, Aug. 14

John Michael Montgomery Concert Cassia County Fair: 8-10 p.m., Cassia County Fair and Rodeo Arena, 1101 Elba Ave., Burley. The concert will be held at the Cassia County Fair Grounds. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the Concert starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are non-refundable. Grandstand and arena tickets are $25 each for all ages. Arena tickets are on the arena floor and you need to provide your own seating. Grandstand tickets are assigned seating. Beer garden is located on the north end of the arena floor. Wooden Bleacher Tickets are $15 each for all ages. Tickets $12.41-$21.62. myidahotix.com/events/john-michael-montgomery-concert-cassia-county-fair-8-14-2021/tickets

Sunday, Aug. 15

Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098945205

Wednesday, Aug. 18

Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Wacky Wednesday at Idaho Water Sports Riverside Rentals in Heyburn. Buy one, get one free rental. eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829174201

Thursday, Aug. 19

Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107956805

Cassia County Fair and Rodeo: 8-10 p.m., Cassia County Fair and Rodeo Arena, 1101 Elba Ave., Burley. Cassia County Fair and Rodeo—Gates open at 7:00pm Rodeo starts at 8:00pm * All tickets are reserved seating. * Tickets are non-refundable. * Grandstands: Everyone 3 and up must have a ticket, 2 and under free if sitting in a lap. * Reserved Bleachers: 2 and under free if sitting in a lap.3 and up must have adult tickets. * Will call is at the ticket booth. * Pick up your wristband at the ticket booth. Tickets $12.41. myidahotix.com/events/cassia-county-fair-and-rodeo-8-19-2021-90221/tickets

Add your event and find more online

For more information on these events, to find other events and to promote your own events, visit Magicvalley.com/events.

