Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Friday, Aug. 13

Saturday, Aug. 14

John Michael Montgomery Concert Cassia County Fair: 8-10 p.m., Cassia County Fair and Rodeo Arena, 1101 Elba Ave., Burley. The concert will be held at the Cassia County Fair Grounds. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the Concert starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are non-refundable. Grandstand and arena tickets are $25 each for all ages. Arena tickets are on the arena floor and you need to provide your own seating. Grandstand tickets are assigned seating. Beer garden is located on the north end of the arena floor. Wooden Bleacher Tickets are $15 each for all ages. Tickets $12.41-$21.62. myidahotix.com/events/john-michael-montgomery-concert-cassia-county-fair-8-14-2021/tickets