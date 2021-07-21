Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Wednesday, jul 21
Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Wacky Wednesday at Idaho Water Sports Riverside Rentals in Heyburn. Buy 1 get one FREE rental. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829166177
Twin Falls Tonight Free Summer Concert: 6-9 p.m., Downtown Twin Falls Commons, 149 Main Ave. E., Twin Falls. Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series at the Downtown Commons 6-9 pm, featuring live music by the band The Last Call, food vendors, bounce house and splash pad. 208-420-0916. https://go.evvnt.com/790445-0
Thursday, Jul 22
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today!. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107948781
Meet & Greet with Idaho Democratic Chair Fred Cornforth: 6:30-8:30 p.m., 195 River Vista Place, Sliger Auditorium, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls. Meet & Greet with Idaho Democratic Party Chair Fred Cornforth. 307-690-8927.
Saturday, Jul 24
4th Annual Christmas in July Shopping Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Red Lion Hotel Twin Falls, 1357 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., Twin Falls. Christmas In July. https://go.evvnt.com/807392-0
The Walker Center’s Recovery Warriors Barbecue: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Walker Center, 605 11th Ave. E., Gooding. Alumni, friends & family are invited to join us at The Walker Center’s Recovery Warriors BBQ! Free bbq. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-walker-centers-recovery-warriors-barbecue-tickets-159520354675
Summer Garden Tips with The Master Gardeners: 12-1:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Stop by the Library for Summer Garden Tips!. 208-733-2964.
Family Night at Stricker Ranch: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Rock Creek Station & Stricker Homesite, 3715 E. 3200 N., Hansen. Bring the whole family to the historic Stricker Ranch in Hansen for fun evening of fun!. 208-423-4000. https://go.evvnt.com/831747-0
Sunday, Jul 25
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event, Falls Avenue, Twin Falls. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098939187
Monday, Jul 26
LGBTQ+ D&D Night @ Black Dragon Games: 5:30-10:30 p.m., Black Dragon Games LLC, 756 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. LGBTQ+ Dungeons & Dragons Night! (208) 539-4873. https://go.evvnt.com/832366-0
Tuesday, Jul 27
Pride Skate Night: 6-8 p.m., Skateland, 2100 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Come out for a family-friendly LGBTQ+ Skate Night. (208) 539-4873. https://go.evvnt.com/832377-0
Wednesday, Jul 28
Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Wacky Wednesday at Idaho Water Sports Riverside Rentals in Heyburn. Buy 1 get one FREE rental. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829168183
All Ages Book Club: The Graveyard Book by Neil Gaiman: 2-3 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Come by for a book discussion and an activity!. 208-733-2964. https://go.evvnt.com/834858-0
Then & Now: Stonewall and Our Stories: 6-8 p.m., College of Southern Idaho, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. See a short documentary on the Stonewall Riot, then take part in a community discussion. (208) 539-4873. https://go.evvnt.com/832373-0
Twin Falls Tonight Free Summer Concert: 6-9 p.m., Downtown Twin Falls Commons, 149 Main Ave. E., Twin Falls. Final 2021 Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert at the Downtown Commons 6-9 pm, featuring live music by the band High Street, food vendors, bounce house and splash pad. 208-420-0916. https://go.evvnt.com/790459-0
Thursday, Jul 29
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today!. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107950787
Friday, Jul 30
50th Annual University of Idaho Vandal Pig Out: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Clear Lake Country Club, 403 Clear Lake Lane, Buhl. The Magic Valley Vandal Boosters and University of Idaho invite you to attend the 50th Annual University of Idaho Vandal Pig Out!. Tickets Free-$90. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/50th-annual-university-of-idaho-vandal-pig-out-tickets-158018237803
Bike Rodeo @ Twin Falls Public Library: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Stop by the Library for a Bike Rodeo on July 30th!. 208-733-2964. https://go.evvnt.com/830927-0
North to Alaska Fun Fundraiser: 6:15 p.m.- July 31, 12 a.m., Westand Senior Center, 1010 Main St., Buhl. Experience a bit of the Klondike Gold rush via Dinner and Entertainment $15.00 a ticket. 208-293-4818. Tickets $15.
Saturday, Jul 31
Twin Falls Pride 2021: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. Celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride at City Park!. (208) 749-0309. https://go.evvnt.com/778080-0
Twin Falls Pride After Party 21+: 9 p.m.- Aug. 1, 1 a.m., TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S., Twin Falls. Twin Falls Pride After Party—Drinks, Dancing, and Drag!. (208) 539-4873. https://go.evvnt.com/832379-0
Sunday, Aug 1
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event, Falls Avenue, Twin Falls. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098941193
Tuesday, Aug 3
Birthdays in Retirement: 2:30-3:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Curious what happens at different ages in retirement? Let us walk you through the different Milestones!. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/birthdays-in-retirement-tickets-152435808607
Personal Finance for Young Adults: 4-5 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Personal Finance for Young Adults—Take a hold of your Finances. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/personal-finance-for-young-adults-tickets-152434201801
Finding Your Nest Egg Number: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Educational Course on Retirement Planning and Finding your Nest Egg Number. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/finding-your-nest-egg-number-tickets-152430434533
Wednesday, Aug 4
Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Wacky Wednesday at Idaho Water Sports Riverside Rentals in Heyburn. Buy 1 get one FREE rental. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829170189
Thursday, Aug 5
At Home with Diversity Certification Course: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Western Magic Valley Realtors, 1162 Eastland Drive N., # 1, Twin Falls. At Home with Diversity Certification Course with Georgia Meacham. Tickets $75-$125. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/at-home-with-diversity-certification-course-tickets-154006610919
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today!. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107952793
Saturday, Aug 7
Magic Valley Iris Society Annual Rhizome sale: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. Rainbow of colors will be for sale from local growers. We offer you old favorites and newer introductions. We will also have day lilies for sale. 208-734-3613. https://go.evvnt.com/825432-0
Sunday, Aug 8
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event, Falls Avenue, Twin Falls. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098943199
Monday, Aug 9
TFHS Swim Team: 4-5:30 p.m., Twin Falls City Pool, 756 Locust St. N., Twin Falls. TFHS Swim Team Go Bruins!!. 208-308-0252.
Wednesday, Aug 11
Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Wacky Wednesday at Idaho Water Sports Riverside Rentals in Heyburn. Buy 1 get one FREE rental. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829172195
Thursday, Aug 12
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today!. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107954799
Saturday, Aug 14
2021 FOOTBALL: 6 a.m.- Nov. 1, 5:59 a.m., GOODING RECREATION DISTRICT, 315 14th Ave. E., Gooding. GRD FLAG FOOTBALL IS HELD IN GOODING ALL GAMES ARE PLAYED IN GOODING. SEASON GENERALY STARTS AFTER LABOR DAY AND ENDS 2ND WEEK OF OCTOBER. TACKLE FOOTBALL IS A TRAVEL LEAGUE GENERALY WENDELL KIMBERLY FILER BUHL. THE SEASON GENERALLY STARTS AFTER LABOR DAY AND ENDS 3RD SATURDAY OF OCTOBER. ALL PRACTICES ARE SET BY COACHES. Event details and schedule Schedule From: Aug 14 2021 to Oct 31 2021 Every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. 208-539-0710. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fgooding-id%2Ffootball%2Fflag-football%2Ffootball-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
John Michael Montgomery Concert Cassia County Fair: 8-10 p.m., Cassia County Fair and Rodeo Arena, 1101 Elba Ave., Burley. The concert will be held at the Cassia County Fair Grounds. Doors open at 6:30 pm and the Concert starts at 8:00 pm. Tickets are non-refundable. Grandstand and Arena Tickets are $25 each for all ages. Arena tickets are on the arena floor and you need to provide your own seating. Grandstand tickets are assigned seating. Beer Garden is located on the north end of the arena floor. Wooden Bleacher Tickets are $15 each for all ages. Tickets $12.41-$21.62. https://myidahotix.com/events/john-michael-montgomery-concert-cassia-county-fair-8-14-2021/tickets
Sunday, Aug 15
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event, Falls Avenue, Twin Falls. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098945205
Wednesday, Aug 18
Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Wacky Wednesday at Idaho Water Sports Riverside Rentals in Heyburn. Buy 1 get one FREE rental. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829174201
Thursday, Aug 19
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today!. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107956805
Cassia County Fair and Rodeo: 8-10 p.m., Cassia County Fair and Rodeo Arena, 1101 Elba Ave., Burley. Cassia County Fair and Rodeo—Gates open at 7:00pm Rodeo starts at 8:00pm * All tickets are reserved seating. * Tickets are non-refundable. * Grandstands: Everyone 3 and up must have a ticket, 2 and under free if sitting in a lap. * Reserved Bleachers: 2 and under free if sitting in a lap.3 and up must have adult tickets. * Will call is at the ticket booth. * Pick up your wristband at the ticket booth. Tickets $12.41. https://myidahotix.com/events/cassia-county-fair-and-rodeo-8-19-2021-90221/tickets
Friday, Aug 20
Cassia County Fair and Rodeo: 8-10 p.m., Cassia County Fair and Rodeo Arena, 1101 Elba Ave., Burley. Cassia County Fair and Rodeo—Gates open at 7:00pm Rodeo starts at 8:00pm * All tickets are reserved seating. * Tickets are non-refundable. * Grandstands: Everyone 3 and up must have a ticket, 2 and under free if sitting in a lap. * Reserved Bleachers: 2 and under free if sitting in a lap.3 and up must have adult tickets. * Will call is at the ticket booth. * Pick up your wristband at the ticket booth. Tickets $12.41. https://myidahotix.com/events/cassia-county-fair-and-rodeo-8-20-2021/tickets
Saturday, Aug 21
Cassia County Fair and Rodeo: 8-10 p.m., Cassia County Fair and Rodeo Arena, 1101 Elba Ave., Burley. Cassia County Fair and Rodeo—Gates open at 7:00pm Rodeo starts at 8:00pm * All tickets are reserved seating. * Tickets are non-refundable. * Grandstands: Everyone 3 and up must have a ticket, 2 and under free if sitting in a lap. * Reserved Bleachers: 2 and under free if sitting in a lap.3 and up must have adult tickets. * Will call is at the ticket booth. * Pick up your wristband at the ticket booth. Tickets $12.41. https://myidahotix.com/events/cassia-county-fair-and-rodeo-8-21-2021/tickets
Sunday, Aug 22
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event, Falls Avenue, Twin Falls. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098947211
Thursday, Aug 26
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today!. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107958811
Saturday, Aug 28
The Walker Center’s Annual Alumni Celebration: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Walker Center, 605 11th Ave. E., Gooding. Alumni, friends & family are invited to join us at The Walker Center’s annual alumni celebration. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-walker-centers-annual-alumni-celebration-tickets-159521090877
Sunday, Aug 29
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event, Falls Avenue, Twin Falls. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098949217
Thursday, Sep 2
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today!. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107960817
OverTime in Twin Falls, ID: 7-11:30 p.m., 360’s Main Event Center, 348 Fourth Ave. S., Twin Falls. OverTime returns to Twin Falls, ID!. Tickets $25-$35. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/overtime-in-twin-falls-id-tickets-150948885179
Sunday, Sep 5
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event, Falls Avenue, Twin Falls. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098951223
Tuesday, Sep 7
2021 SOCCER: 6 a.m.- Sept. 30, 5:59 a.m., GOODING RECREATION DISTRICT, 315 14th Ave. E., Gooding. Event details and schedule Schedule From: Sep 7 2021 to Sep 29 2021 Every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. 208-539-0710. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fgooding-id%2Fother-endurance%2Fsoccer-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
GRI 102—Professional Standards—Ethics; Risk Reduction: 8:30 a.m.- Sept. 8, 2 p.m., Western Magic Valley Realtors, 1162 Eastland Drive N., # 1, Twin Falls. GRI 102 – Professional Standards – Ethics; Risk Reduction with Rick Harris, ABR, CIPS, CRS, e-PRO, GRI, SRS, SFR. Tickets $250. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gri-102-professional-standards-ethics-risk-reduction-registration-131119783803
Strategic Financial Classes: 2:30-6:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Strategic Financial Group is offering 3 different courses in personal finance. No matter your age group, we have a class for you. Check out the details below. Tickets $20. https://go.evvnt.com/789817-0
Birthdays in Retirement: 2:30-3:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Curious what happens at different ages in retirement? Let us walk you through the different Milestones!. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/birthdays-in-retirement-tickets-152435810613
Personal Finance for Young Adults: 4-5 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Personal Finance for Young Adults—Take a hold of your Finances. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/personal-finance-for-young-adults-tickets-152434203807
Finding Your Nest Egg Number: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Educational Course on Retirement Planning and Finding your Nest Egg Number. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/finding-your-nest-egg-number-tickets-152430436539
Sunday, Sep 12
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event, Falls Avenue, Twin Falls. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098953229
Sunday, Sep 19
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event, Falls Avenue, Twin Falls. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098955235
Friday, Sep 24
Cece Censor [musician] performing on September 24th, 2021 at Twin Falls Sandwich Company: 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls Sandwich Company, 128 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Southern California artist live at Twin Falls Sandwich Company!.
Saturday, Sep 25
Cece Censor [musician] performing at Koto Brewing Company: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Southern California artist live at Koto Brewing Company!.
Tuesday, Oct 5
Birthdays in Retirement: 2:30-3:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Curious what happens at different ages in retirement? Let us walk you through the different Milestones!. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/birthdays-in-retirement-tickets-152435812619
Personal Finance for Young Adults: 4-5 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Personal Finance for Young Adults—Take a hold of your Finances. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/personal-finance-for-young-adults-tickets-152434205813
Finding Your Nest Egg Number: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Educational Course on Retirement Planning and Finding your Nest Egg Number. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/finding-your-nest-egg-number-tickets-152430438545
Tuesday, Nov 2
Birthdays in Retirement: 2:30-3:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Curious what happens at different ages in retirement? Let us walk you through the different Milestones!. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/birthdays-in-retirement-tickets-152435814625
Personal Finance for Young Adults: 4-5 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Personal Finance for Young Adults—Take a hold of your Finances. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/personal-finance-for-young-adults-tickets-152434207819
Finding Your Nest Egg Number: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Educational Course on Retirement Planning and Finding your Nest Egg Number. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/finding-your-nest-egg-number-tickets-152430440551
Tuesday, Nov 16
Zach Williams 2021 Rescue Story Tour: 7-10 p.m., Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls. Multi award-winning artist and songwriter Zach Williams is bringing his fall 2021 headline tour, “The Rescue Story Tour” to your area in concert. 208-459-5879.
KTSY Welcomes Zach Williams Rescue Story—The Tour: 7-9:30 p.m., Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive., Twin Falls. Zach Williams Rescue Story—The Tour feat. We The Kingdom and CAIN. Tickets $20-$150. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ktsy-welcomes-zach-williams-rescue-story-the-tour-tickets-151893289919
Tuesday, Dec 7
Birthdays in Retirement: 2:30-3:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Curious what happens at different ages in retirement? Let us walk you through the different Milestones!. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/birthdays-in-retirement-tickets-152435816631
Personal Finance for Young Adults: 4-5 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Personal Finance for Young Adults—Take a hold of your Finances. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/personal-finance-for-young-adults-tickets-152434209825
Finding Your Nest Egg Number: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Educational Course on Retirement Planning and Finding your Nest Egg Number. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/finding-your-nest-egg-number-tickets-152430442557