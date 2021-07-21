Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today!. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107956805

Cassia County Fair and Rodeo: 8-10 p.m., Cassia County Fair and Rodeo Arena, 1101 Elba Ave., Burley. Cassia County Fair and Rodeo—Gates open at 7:00pm Rodeo starts at 8:00pm * All tickets are reserved seating. * Tickets are non-refundable. * Grandstands: Everyone 3 and up must have a ticket, 2 and under free if sitting in a lap. * Reserved Bleachers: 2 and under free if sitting in a lap.3 and up must have adult tickets. * Will call is at the ticket booth. * Pick up your wristband at the ticket booth. Tickets $12.41. https://myidahotix.com/events/cassia-county-fair-and-rodeo-8-19-2021-90221/tickets

Friday, Aug 20