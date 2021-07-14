Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Wednesday, Jul 14
Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Wacky Wednesday at Idaho Water Sports Riverside Rentals in Heyburn. Buy 1 get one FREE rental. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829164171
Twin Falls Tonight Free Summer Concert: 6-9 p.m., Downtown Twin Falls Commons, 149 Main Ave. E., Twin Falls. Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series at the Downtown Commons 6-9 pm, featuring live music by the band Front Porch Flavor, food vendors, bounce house and splash pad. 208-420-0916. https://go.evvnt.com/790433-0
Thursday, Jul 15
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today!. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107946775
Friday, Jul 16
Multi-Employer Hiring Event: 1-4 p.m., College of Southern Idaho, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Idaho Department of Labor is Hosting a Multi-Employer Hiring Event at the College of Southern Idaho on Friday July 16th from 1-4pm. 208-735-2500. https://go.evvnt.com/824228-0
2021 Rally in the Valley: 6 p.m.- July 18, 12 a.m., Murtaugh Lake, 42 27 26.1 N., Murtaugh. Snake River Bros. 16th Annual Rally in the Valley! Live Music, camping, vendors, and much more. Live performance from Saliva & Little Texas. Tickets $40. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-rally-in-the-valley-tickets-148118276753
Saturday, Jul 17
7th Annual Vietnam Veterans Commemorative Welcome Home Motorcycle Ride / BBQ: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. Registration for the motorcycle ride (no fee) begins at 8:00am. Kick stands up at 10:00am. The escorted ride will leave the park and go through Kimberly, Hansen, Jerome, Buhl then back to the park. 208-735-0121. https://go.evvnt.com/828728-0
Walk for Hope: 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Downtown Twin Falls Commons, 149 Main Ave. E., Twin Falls. Adult and Teen Challenge is hosting a walk a thon to help raise money for the Women’s Center here in Twin Falls. There will also be a Silent Auction and Spaghetti feed at Full Life Family Church at 6p. 208-736-2566. Tickets $25. https://go.evvnt.com/800948-0
4th Annual Barley Bash: 3-8 p.m., Elks Lodge, 85 S. 200 W., Rupert. Rupert Elks and Rupert Rotary 4th Annual Barley Bash. 208-431-1587. Tickets $35.
Sunday, Jul 18
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event, Falls Avenue, Twin Falls. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098937181
Wednesday, Jul 21
Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Wacky Wednesday at Idaho Water Sports Riverside Rentals in Heyburn. Buy 1 get one FREE rental. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829166177 Twin Falls Tonight Free Summer Concert: 6-9 p.m., Downtown Twin Falls Commons, 149 Main Ave. E., Twin Falls. Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series at the Downtown Commons 6-9 pm, featuring live music by the band The Last Call, food vendors, bounce house and splash pad. 208-420-0916. https://go.evvnt.com/790445-0
Thursday, Jul 22
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today!. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107948781
Saturday, Jul 24
4th Annual Christmas in July Shopping Day: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Red Lion Hotel Twin Falls, 1357 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., Twin Falls. Christmas In July. https://go.evvnt.com/807392-0
The Walker Center’s Recovery Warriors Barbecue: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Walker Center, 605 11th Ave. E., Gooding. Alumni, friends & family are invited to join us at The Walker Center’s Recovery Warriors BBQ! Free bbq. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-walker-centers-recovery-warriors-barbecue-tickets-159520354675
Sunday, Jul 25
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event, Falls Avenue, Twin Falls. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098939187
Wednesday, Jul 28
Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Wacky Wednesday at Idaho Water Sports Riverside Rentals in Heyburn. Buy 1 get one FREE rental. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829168183
Twin Falls Tonight Free Summer Concert: 6-9 p.m., Downtown Twin Falls Commons, 149 Main Ave. E., Twin Falls. Final 2021 Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert at the Downtown Commons 6-9 pm, featuring live music by the band High Street, food vendors, bounce house and splash pad. 208-420-0916. https://go.evvnt.com/790459-0
Thursday, Jul 29
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today!. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107950787
Friday, Jul 30
50th Annual University of Idaho Vandal Pig Out: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Clear Lake Country Club, 403 Clear Lake Lane, Buhl. The Magic Valley Vandal Boosters and University of Idaho invite you to attend the 50th Annual University of Idaho Vandal Pig Out!. Tickets Free-$90. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/50th-annual-university-of-idaho-vandal-pig-out-tickets-158018237803
Saturday, Jul 31
Twin Falls Pride 2021: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. Celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride at City Park!. (208) 749-0309. https://go.evvnt.com/778080-0
Sunday, Aug 1
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event, Falls Avenue, Twin Falls. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098941193
Tuesday, Aug 3
Birthdays in Retirement: 2:30-3:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Curious what happens at different ages in retirement? Let us walk you through the different Milestones!. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/birthdays-in-retirement-tickets-152435808607
Personal Finance for Young Adults: 4-5 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Personal Finance for Young Adults—Take a hold of your Finances. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/personal-finance-for-young-adults-tickets-152434201801
Finding Your Nest Egg Number: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Educational Course on Retirement Planning and Finding your Nest Egg Number. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/finding-your-nest-egg-number-tickets-152430434533
Wednesday, Aug 4
Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Wacky Wednesday at Idaho Water Sports Riverside Rentals in Heyburn. Buy 1 get one FREE rental. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829170189
Thursday, Aug 5
At Home with Diversity Certification Course: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Western Magic Valley Realtors, 1162 Eastland Drive N., # 1, Twin Falls. At Home with Diversity Certification Course with Georgia Meacham. Tickets $75-$125. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/at-home-with-diversity-certification-course-tickets-154006610919
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today!. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107952793
Saturday, Aug 7
Magic Valley Iris Society Annual Rhizome sale: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. Rainbow of colors will be for sale from local growers. We offer you old favorites and newer introductions. We will also have day lilies for sale. 208-734-3613. https://go.evvnt.com/825432-0
Sunday, Aug 8
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event, Falls Avenue, Twin Falls. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098943199
Monday, Aug 9
TFHS Swim Team: 4-5:30 p.m., Twin Falls City Pool, 756 Locust St. N., Twin Falls. TFHS Swim Team Go Bruins!!. 208-308-0252.
Wednesday, Aug 11
Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Wacky Wednesday at Idaho Water Sports Riverside Rentals in Heyburn. Buy 1 get one FREE rental. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829172195
Thursday, Aug 12
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today!. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107954799
Saturday, Aug 14
2021 FOOTBALL: 6 a.m.- Nov. 1, 5:59 a.m., GOODING RECREATION DISTRICT, 315 14th Ave. E., Gooding. GRD FLAG FOOTBALL IS HELD IN GOODING ALL GAMES ARE PLAYED IN GOODING. SEASON GENERALY STARTS AFTER LABOR DAY AND ENDS 2ND WEEK OF OCTOBER. TACKLE FOOTBALL IS A TRAVEL LEAGUE GENERALY WENDELL KIMBERLY FILER BUHL. THE SEASON GENERALLY STARTS AFTER LABOR DAY AND ENDS 3RD SATURDAY OF OCTOBER. ALL PRACTICES ARE SET BY COACHES. Event details and schedule Schedule From: Aug 14 2021 to Oct 31 2021 Every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. 208-539-0710. http://www.tantracking.com/click.track?CID=254301&AFID=464039&nonencodedurl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.active.com%2Fgooding-id%2Ffootball%2Fflag-football%2Ffootball-2021?cmp=39-34-464039
John Michael Montgomery Concert Cassia County Fair: 8-10 p.m., Cassia County Fair and Rodeo Arena, 1101 Elba Ave., Burley. The concert will be held at the Cassia County Fair Grounds. Doors open at 6:30 pm and the Concert starts at 8:00 pm. Tickets are non-refundable. Grandstand and Arena Tickets are $25 each for all ages. Arena tickets are on the arena floor and you need to provide your own seating. Grandstand tickets are assigned seating. Beer Garden is located on the north end of the arena floor. Wooden Bleacher Tickets are $15 each for all ages. Tickets $12.41-$21.62. https://myidahotix.com/events/john-michael-montgomery-concert-cassia-county-fair-8-14-2021/tickets
Sunday, Aug 15
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event, Falls Avenue, Twin Falls. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098945205
Wednesday, Aug 18
Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Wacky Wednesday at Idaho Water Sports Riverside Rentals in Heyburn. Buy 1 get one FREE rental. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829174201
Thursday, Aug 19
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today!. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107956805
Cassia County Fair and Rodeo: 8-10 p.m., Cassia County Fair and Rodeo Arena, 1101 Elba Ave., Burley. Cassia County Fair and Rodeo—Gates open at 7:00pm Rodeo starts at 8:00pm * All tickets are reserved seating. * Tickets are non-refundable. * Grandstands: Everyone 3 and up must have a ticket, 2 and under free if sitting in a lap. * Reserved Bleachers: 2 and under free if sitting in a lap.3 and up must have adult tickets. * Will call is at the ticket booth. * Pick up your wristband at the ticket booth. Tickets $12.41. https://myidahotix.com/events/cassia-county-fair-and-rodeo-8-19-2021-90221/tickets
Friday, Aug 20
Cassia County Fair and Rodeo: 8-10 p.m., Cassia County Fair and Rodeo Arena, 1101 Elba Ave., Burley. Cassia County Fair and Rodeo—Gates open at 7:00pm Rodeo starts at 8:00pm * All tickets are reserved seating. * Tickets are non-refundable. * Grandstands: Everyone 3 and up must have a ticket, 2 and under free if sitting in a lap. * Reserved Bleachers: 2 and under free if sitting in a lap.3 and up must have adult tickets. * Will call is at the ticket booth. * Pick up your wristband at the ticket booth. Tickets $12.41. https://myidahotix.com/events/cassia-county-fair-and-rodeo-8-20-2021/tickets
Saturday, Aug 21
Cassia County Fair and Rodeo: 8-10 p.m., Cassia County Fair and Rodeo Arena, 1101 Elba Ave., Burley. Cassia County Fair and Rodeo—Gates open at 7:00pm Rodeo starts at 8:00pm * All tickets are reserved seating. * Tickets are non-refundable. * Grandstands: Everyone 3 and up must have a ticket, 2 and under free if sitting in a lap. * Reserved Bleachers: 2 and under free if sitting in a lap.3 and up must have adult tickets. * Will call is at the ticket booth. * Pick up your wristband at the ticket booth. Tickets $12.41. https://myidahotix.com/events/cassia-county-fair-and-rodeo-8-21-2021/tickets
Sunday, Aug 22
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event, Falls Avenue, Twin Falls. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098947211
Thursday, Aug 26
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today!. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107958811
Saturday, Aug 28
The Walker Center’s Annual Alumni Celebration: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Walker Center, 605 11th Ave. E., Gooding. Alumni, friends & family are invited to join us at The Walker Center’s annual alumni celebration. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-walker-centers-annual-alumni-celebration-tickets-159521090877
Sunday, Aug 29
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event, Falls Avenue, Twin Falls. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098949217
Thursday, Sep 2
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today!. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107960817
OverTime in Twin Falls, ID: 7-11:30 p.m., 360’s Main Event Center, 348 Fourth Ave. S., Twin Falls. OverTime returns to Twin Falls, ID!. Tickets $25-$35. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/overtime-in-twin-falls-id-tickets-150948885179
Sunday, Sep 5
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event, Falls Avenue, Twin Falls. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098951223
Tuesday, Sep 7
GRI 102—Professional Standards—Ethics; Risk Reduction: 8:30 a.m.- Sept. 8, 2 p.m., Western Magic Valley Realtors, 1162 Eastland Drive N., # 1, Twin Falls. GRI 102 – Professional Standards – Ethics; Risk Reduction with Rick Harris, ABR, CIPS, CRS, e-PRO, GRI, SRS, SFR. Tickets $250. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gri-102-professional-standards-ethics-risk-reduction-registration-131119783803 Strategic Financial Classes: 2:30-6:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Strategic Financial Group is offering 3 different courses in personal finance. No matter your age group, we have a class for you. Check out the details below. Tickets $20. https://go.evvnt.com/789817-0 Birthdays in Retirement: 2:30-3:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Curious what happens at different ages in retirement? Let us walk you through the different Milestones!. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/birthdays-in-retirement-tickets-152435810613 Personal Finance for Young Adults: 4-5 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Personal Finance for Young Adults—Take a hold of your Finances. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/personal-finance-for-young-adults-tickets-152434203807 Finding Your Nest Egg Number: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Educational Course on Retirement Planning and Finding your Nest Egg Number. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/finding-your-nest-egg-number-tickets-152430436539
Sunday, Sep 12
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event, Falls Avenue, Twin Falls. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098953229
Sunday, Sep 19
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event, Falls Avenue, Twin Falls. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098955235
Friday, Sep 24
Cece Censor [musician] performing on September 24th, 2021 at Twin Falls Sandwich Company: 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls Sandwich Company, 128 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Southern California artist live at Twin Falls Sandwich Company!.
Saturday, Sep 25
Cece Censor [musician] performing at Koto Brewing Company: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Southern California artist live at Koto Brewing Company!.
Tuesday, Oct 5
Birthdays in Retirement: 2:30-3:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Curious what happens at different ages in retirement? Let us walk you through the different Milestones!. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/birthdays-in-retirement-tickets-152435812619 Personal Finance for Young Adults: 4-5 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Personal Finance for Young Adults—Take a hold of your Finances. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/personal-finance-for-young-adults-tickets-152434205813 Finding Your Nest Egg Number: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Educational Course on Retirement Planning and Finding your Nest Egg Number. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/finding-your-nest-egg-number-tickets-152430438545
Tuesday, Nov 2
Birthdays in Retirement: 2:30-3:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Curious what happens at different ages in retirement? Let us walk you through the different Milestones!. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/birthdays-in-retirement-tickets-152435814625 Personal Finance for Young Adults: 4-5 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Personal Finance for Young Adults—Take a hold of your Finances. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/personal-finance-for-young-adults-tickets-152434207819 Finding Your Nest Egg Number: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Educational Course on Retirement Planning and Finding your Nest Egg Number. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/finding-your-nest-egg-number-tickets-152430440551
Tuesday, Nov 16
Zach Williams 2021 Rescue Story Tour: 7-10 p.m., Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls. Multi award-winning artist and songwriter Zach Williams is bringing his fall 2021 headline tour, “The Rescue Story Tour” to your area in concert. 208-459-5879. KTSY Welcomes Zach Williams Rescue Story—The Tour: 7-9:30 p.m., Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive., Twin Falls. Zach Williams Rescue Story—The Tour feat. We The Kingdom and CAIN. Tickets $20-$150. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ktsy-welcomes-zach-williams-rescue-story-the-tour-tickets-151893289919
Tuesday, Dec 7
Birthdays in Retirement: 2:30-3:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Curious what happens at different ages in retirement? Let us walk you through the different Milestones!. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/birthdays-in-retirement-tickets-152435816631 Personal Finance for Young Adults: 4-5 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Personal Finance for Young Adults—Take a hold of your Finances. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/personal-finance-for-young-adults-tickets-152434209825 Finding Your Nest Egg Number: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Educational Course on Retirement Planning and Finding your Nest Egg Number. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/finding-your-nest-egg-number-tickets-152430442557