Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

GRI 102—Professional Standards—Ethics; Risk Reduction: 8:30 a.m.- Sept. 8, 2 p.m., Western Magic Valley Realtors, 1162 Eastland Drive N., # 1, Twin Falls. GRI 102 – Professional Standards – Ethics; Risk Reduction with Rick Harris, ABR, CIPS, CRS, e-PRO, GRI, SRS, SFR. Tickets $250. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gri-102-professional-standards-ethics-risk-reduction-registration-131119783803 Strategic Financial Classes: 2:30-6:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Strategic Financial Group is offering 3 different courses in personal finance. No matter your age group, we have a class for you. Check out the details below. Tickets $20. https://go.evvnt.com/789817-0 Birthdays in Retirement: 2:30-3:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Curious what happens at different ages in retirement? Let us walk you through the different Milestones!. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/birthdays-in-retirement-tickets-152435810613 Personal Finance for Young Adults: 4-5 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Personal Finance for Young Adults—Take a hold of your Finances. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/personal-finance-for-young-adults-tickets-152434203807 Finding Your Nest Egg Number: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Educational Course on Retirement Planning and Finding your Nest Egg Number. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/finding-your-nest-egg-number-tickets-152430436539