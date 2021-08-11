 Skip to main content
Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar
Events calendar

Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Horses

A little cowboy waves to the crowd during the 2019 Cassia County Fair & Rodeo Parade.

 Laurie Welch

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Wacky Wednesday at Idaho Water Sports Riverside Rentals in Heyburn. Buy one, get one free rental. eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829172195

Thursday, Aug. 12

Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107954799

Friday, Aug. 13

Multi-Employer Hiring Event: 1-4 p.m., 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. The Idaho Department of Labor is hosting a multi-employer hiring event at the College of Southern Idaho. 208-735-2500. go.evvnt.com/835468-0

Sunday, Aug. 15

Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098945205

Monday, Aug. 16

City Park History Walk: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Come for a 90 minute tour of the City Park Historic District! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/849216-0

Wednesday, Aug. 18

Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Wacky Wednesday at Idaho Water Sports Riverside Rentals in Heyburn. Buy one, get one free rental. eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829174201

Thursday, Aug. 19

Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107956805

Learning with the Library: 7-8 p.m., DeMary Memorial Library, 417 Seventh St., Rupert. Join us for a community conversation about education! 208-436-3874. go.evvnt.com/853352-0

Cassia County Fair and Rodeo: 8-10 p.m., Cassia County Fair and Rodeo Arena, 1101 Elba Ave., Burley. Gates open at 7 p.m. Rodeo starts at 8 p.m. All tickets are reserved seating. Tickets $12.41. myidahotix.com/events/cassia-county-fair-and-rodeo-8-19-2021-90221/tickets

Friday, Aug. 20

Cassia County Fair and Rodeo: 8-10 p.m., Cassia County Fair and Rodeo Arena, 1101 Elba Ave., Burley. Tickets $12.41. myidahotix.com/events/cassia-county-fair-and-rodeo-8-20-2021/tickets

Parking Lot Cinema: 9-11 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Catch a free movie in Twin Falls Public Library parking lot! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/851972-0

Saturday, Aug. 21

Cassia County Fair and Rodeo: 8-10 p.m., Cassia County Fair and Rodeo Arena, 1101 Elba Ave., Burley. Tickets $12.41. myidahotix.com/events/cassia-county-fair-and-rodeo-8-21-2021/tickets

Sunday, Aug. 22

Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098947211

Monday, Aug. 23

A Good Yarn Club: 6-7 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Yarn crafters are invited to the Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/851975-0

Wednesday, Aug. 25

Online Game Night: 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Game with the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/852094-0

Add your event and find more online

For more information on these events, to find other events and to promote your own events, visit Magicvalley.com/events.

