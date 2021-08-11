Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Wednesday, Aug. 11
Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Wacky Wednesday at Idaho Water Sports Riverside Rentals in Heyburn. Buy one, get one free rental. eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829172195
Thursday, Aug. 12
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107954799
Friday, Aug. 13
Multi-Employer Hiring Event: 1-4 p.m., 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. The Idaho Department of Labor is hosting a multi-employer hiring event at the College of Southern Idaho. 208-735-2500. go.evvnt.com/835468-0
Sunday, Aug. 15
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098945205
Monday, Aug. 16
City Park History Walk: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Come for a 90 minute tour of the City Park Historic District! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/849216-0
Wednesday, Aug. 18
Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Wacky Wednesday at Idaho Water Sports Riverside Rentals in Heyburn. Buy one, get one free rental. eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829174201
Thursday, Aug. 19
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107956805
Learning with the Library: 7-8 p.m., DeMary Memorial Library, 417 Seventh St., Rupert. Join us for a community conversation about education! 208-436-3874. go.evvnt.com/853352-0
Cassia County Fair and Rodeo: 8-10 p.m., Cassia County Fair and Rodeo Arena, 1101 Elba Ave., Burley. Gates open at 7 p.m. Rodeo starts at 8 p.m. All tickets are reserved seating. Tickets $12.41. myidahotix.com/events/cassia-county-fair-and-rodeo-8-19-2021-90221/tickets
Friday, Aug. 20
Cassia County Fair and Rodeo: 8-10 p.m., Cassia County Fair and Rodeo Arena, 1101 Elba Ave., Burley. Tickets $12.41. myidahotix.com/events/cassia-county-fair-and-rodeo-8-20-2021/tickets
Parking Lot Cinema: 9-11 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Catch a free movie in Twin Falls Public Library parking lot! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/851972-0
Saturday, Aug. 21
Cassia County Fair and Rodeo: 8-10 p.m., Cassia County Fair and Rodeo Arena, 1101 Elba Ave., Burley. Tickets $12.41. myidahotix.com/events/cassia-county-fair-and-rodeo-8-21-2021/tickets
Sunday, Aug. 22
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098947211
Monday, Aug. 23
A Good Yarn Club: 6-7 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Yarn crafters are invited to the Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/851975-0
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Online Game Night: 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Game with the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/852094-0