Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

2021 Soccer: 6 a.m.- Sept. 30, 5:59 a.m., Gooding Recreation District, 315 14th Ave. E., Gooding. Event details and schedule Schedule From: Sep 7 2021 to Sept. 29 2021 Every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. 208-539-0710.

GRI 102—Professional Standards—Ethics; Risk Reduction: 8:30 a.m.- Sept. 8, 2 p.m., Western Magic Valley Realtors, 1162 Eastland Drive N., # 1, Twin Falls. GRI 102 – Professional Standards – Ethics; Risk Reduction with Rick Harris, ABR, CIPS, CRS, e-PRO, GRI, SRS, SFR. Tickets $250. eventbrite.com/e/gri-102-professional-standards-ethics-risk-reduction-registration-131119783803

Strategic Financial Classes: 2:30-6:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Strategic Financial Group is offering 3 different courses in personal finance. No matter your age group, we have a class for you. Check out the details below. Tickets $20. go.evvnt.com/789817-0

Birthdays in Retirement: 2:30-3:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Curious what happens at different ages in retirement? Let us walk you through the different Milestones! Tickets $20. eventbrite.com/e/birthdays-in-retirement-tickets-152435810613