Plan your week: Magic Valley events calendar

Wednesday, Aug. 25
Online Game Night: 6-8 p.m. Game with the Twin Falls Public Library. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/852094-0
Thursday, Aug. 26
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107958811
Saturday, Aug. 28
Bearded Axe Presents the Lumber Jill Women’s Only Axe Tournament: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Bearded Axe, 246 Third Ave. S., Twin Falls. The Bearded Axe presents the 1st Annual Lumber Jill Women’s Only Axe Competition on Saturday August 28th. 1208-933-2937. go.evvnt.com/857770-0
The Walker Center’s Annual Alumni Celebration: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Walker Center, 605 11th Ave. E., Gooding. Alumni, friends & family are invited to join us at The Walker Center’s annual alumni celebration. Free. eventbrite.com/e/the-walker-centers-annual-alumni-celebration-tickets-159521090877
Sunday, Aug. 29
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098949217
Tuesday, Aug. 31
2021 GRD fall volleyball league: 6 a.m.- Oct. 16, 5:59 a.m., Gooding Recreation District, 315 14th Ave. E., Gooding. Event details and schedule Schedule From: Aug. 31 2021 to Oct 15 2021 Every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. 208-539-0710.
Thursday, Sept. 2
OverTime in Twin Falls: 7-11:30 p.m., 360’s Main Event Center, 348 Fourth Ave. S., Twin Falls. OverTime returns to Twin Falls! Tickets $25-$35. eventbrite.com/e/overtime-in-twin-falls-id-tickets-150948885179
Sunday, Sept. 5
Tuesday, Sept. 7
2021 Soccer: 6 a.m.- Sept. 30, 5:59 a.m., Gooding Recreation District, 315 14th Ave. E., Gooding. Event details and schedule Schedule From: Sep 7 2021 to Sept. 29 2021 Every Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday. 208-539-0710.
GRI 102—Professional Standards—Ethics; Risk Reduction: 8:30 a.m.- Sept. 8, 2 p.m., Western Magic Valley Realtors, 1162 Eastland Drive N., # 1, Twin Falls. GRI 102 – Professional Standards – Ethics; Risk Reduction with Rick Harris, ABR, CIPS, CRS, e-PRO, GRI, SRS, SFR. Tickets $250. eventbrite.com/e/gri-102-professional-standards-ethics-risk-reduction-registration-131119783803
Strategic Financial Classes: 2:30-6:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Strategic Financial Group is offering 3 different courses in personal finance. No matter your age group, we have a class for you. Check out the details below. Tickets $20. go.evvnt.com/789817-0
Birthdays in Retirement: 2:30-3:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Curious what happens at different ages in retirement? Let us walk you through the different Milestones! Tickets $20. eventbrite.com/e/birthdays-in-retirement-tickets-152435810613
Personal Finance for Young Adults: 4-5 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Personal Finance for Young Adults—Take a hold of your Finances. Tickets $20. eventbrite.com/e/personal-finance-for-young-adults-tickets-152434203807
Finding Your Nest Egg Number: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Educational Course on Retirement Planning and Finding your Nest Egg Number. Tickets $20. eventbrite.com/e/finding-your-nest-egg-number-tickets-152430436539
Thursday, Sept. 9
Multi-Employer Hiring Event: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 315 Falls Ave., 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Idaho Department of Labor is hosting an outdoor Multi-Employer Hiring Event at the College of Southern Idaho clock tower. 208-735-2500. go.evvnt.com/863582-0