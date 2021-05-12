Events calendar

Brain Building PART II: 6:30-7:30 p.m., 1830 Addison Ave. E., 1830 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. We all have one, yet we know so little about it. Discovering how our brains function can bring deeper joy, success, and meaning to what we gather from our surroundings. This knowledge is power! 208-420-9520. go.evvnt.com/779232-0

Friday, May 21

Magic Valley Youth Hiring Event: 1-4 p.m., 1485 Pole Line Road E., 1485 Pole Line Road E., Twin Falls. Magic Valley Youth Hiring Event. (208)735-2500. go.evvnt.com/781441-0

Tough Enough To Wear Pink Tournament: 1-6 p.m., Clear Lake Country Club, 403 Clear Lake Lane, Buhl. CTR is so excited to get back in the swing of events. We hope to see all of you on the links! Tickets Free-$600. eventbrite.com/e/tough-enough-to-wear-pink-tournament-tickets-136968543601

Parking Lot Cinema—At the Twin Falls Public Library: 9:15-11 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Come by the Library Parking Lot to watch a movie! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/777025-0

Saturday, May 22