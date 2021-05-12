Events calendar

Thursday, May 13
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377612653
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107928721
Friday, May 14
The Vintage Vixens Market: 2 p.m.- May 15, 4 p.m., Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave., Filer. The Spring Vintage Vixens Market ~ Idaho Market Days is a Vintage-Inspired Shopping Event. Tickets $5. eventbrite.com/e/the-vintage-vixens-market-tickets-151306807735
Saturday, May 15
Social justice in Idaho education: 11 a.m.-noon, Eastside Southern Baptist, 204 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. Are you equipped to combat social justice indoctrination in your schools? If you’re not, or if you just want to better understand this pernicious ideology, join us for a brunch time chat. 208-505-1185.
Friends of Stricker Historical Presentation: 11 a.m.-noon, Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn about the changes the Stricker Site has gone through over the years! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/777037-0
Sunday, May 16
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098919127
Monday, May 17
Adult Grab & Go Pick-Up: 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Get a craft for adults every other week! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/777079-0
Kids Craft-Along Pickup: 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Pick up a new craft every Monday! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/777070-0
FREE Art Class: Intro to Multimedia Art: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Who’s ready to put those hands to work and get your art skills on! Free. eventbrite.com/e/free-art-class-intro-to-multimedia-art-tickets-148847891049
Tuesday, May 18
Brain Building PART I: 6:30-7:30 a.m., 1830 Addison Ave. E., 1830 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. We all have one, yet we know so little about it. Discovering how our brains function can bring deeper joy, success, and meaning to what we gather from our surroundings. This knowledge is power! 208-420-9520. go.evvnt.com/779204-0
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. . Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377614659
Virtual Storytime With The Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30-11 a.m., Twin Falls. Join us on Zoom for Storytime! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/776986-0
Wednesday, May 19
Game Night With The Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Join the library for an online game night! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/777008-0
Thursday, May 20
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. . Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377616665
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107930727
Brain Building PART II: 6:30-7:30 p.m., 1830 Addison Ave. E., 1830 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. We all have one, yet we know so little about it. Discovering how our brains function can bring deeper joy, success, and meaning to what we gather from our surroundings. This knowledge is power! 208-420-9520. go.evvnt.com/779232-0
Friday, May 21
Magic Valley Youth Hiring Event: 1-4 p.m., 1485 Pole Line Road E., 1485 Pole Line Road E., Twin Falls. Magic Valley Youth Hiring Event. (208)735-2500. go.evvnt.com/781441-0
Tough Enough To Wear Pink Tournament: 1-6 p.m., Clear Lake Country Club, 403 Clear Lake Lane, Buhl. CTR is so excited to get back in the swing of events. We hope to see all of you on the links! Tickets Free-$600. eventbrite.com/e/tough-enough-to-wear-pink-tournament-tickets-136968543601
Parking Lot Cinema—At the Twin Falls Public Library: 9:15-11 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Come by the Library Parking Lot to watch a movie! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/777025-0
Saturday, May 22
Brain Building Part III: 5-6 a.m., Acton Academy Twin Falls, 1830 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. We all have one, yet we know so little about it. Discovering how our brains function can bring deeper joy, success, and meaning to what we gather from our surroundings. This knowledge is power! 208-420-9520. go.evvnt.com/779249-0
Sunday, May 23
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098921133
Monday, May 24
[Online] RELOAD Conference + Retreat For Entrepreneurs & Business Owners: 9 a.m.- May 26, noon, Online Event, Twin Falls. A virtual 3-day conference + retreat for entrepreneurs who need a reset & level-up in business + life. Tickets Free-$222. eventbrite.com/e/online-reload-conference-retreat-for-entrepreneurs-business-owners-tickets-152485362825
Kids Craft-Along Pickup: 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Pick up a new craft every Monday! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/777071-0
FREE Art Class: Intro to Multimedia Art: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Who’s ready to put those hands to work and get your art skills on! Free. eventbrite.com/e/free-art-class-intro-to-multimedia-art-tickets-148847893055
Tuesday, May 25
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377618671
Final Virtual Storytime of the Year—With The Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30-11 a.m., Twin Falls. Join us on Zoom for Storytime! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/776990-0