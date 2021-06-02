Events calendar

Wednesday, June 2
Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Buy one, get one FREE Idaho Water Sports Riverside Rentals. eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829152135
Thursday, June 3
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107934739
Twin Falls City Band Concerts: 7:30-8:45 p.m., Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. The Twin Falls Municipal Band will start its 2021 concert season on Thursday and continue every Thursday night through Aug. 5. All concerts are free! 208-600-3052. go.evvnt.com/787133-0
Friday, June 4
First Friday Gallery Opening at Jensen Ringmakers and Gallery: 5:30-8 p.m., Jensen Ringmakers, 109 Main Ave. E., Twin Falls. First Friday Gallery Opening for Steve Spencer at Jensen Ringmakers and Gallery. 208-734-7920.
Clinton Lutz: 6-9:30 p.m., Elevation 486, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls. It’s time to get out and have fun again so XrossWay is hosting a dance party and everyone is invited! Bring all your friends for a night out on the town and learn how to swing dance. 208-562-9902. Tickets $50. go.evvnt.com/790437-0
Buhl High School Class of 2011 10-Year Reunion—Adult Evening: 6-9 p.m., 1016 Main St., 1016 Main St., Buhl. Catch up with your old classmates during our 10-year reunion. (Friday—adults, Saturday—families). Free. eventbrite.com/e/ten-year-reunion-adult-evening-tickets-152040582475
“Nostalgik”: 7-8:30 p.m., The Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Ground Control Studio presents “Nostalgik.” An exciting action packed show featuring Twin Falls’ very own State and National Champion clogging and power tap teams, TFHS JIVE and special guests: All That. 208-731-5044. Tickets $17.50. go.evvnt.com/787206-0
Saturday, June 5
Canyon Rim Trail Parkrun FREE 5K: 8:50-10:30 a.m., Twin Falls Visitor Center, 2015 Nielsen Point Place, Twin Falls. Join us every Saturday morning for a FREE timed 5K on the beautiful Canyon Rim Trail! No matter how fast or slow, all abilities are welcome to participate! go.evvnt.com/792531-0
Buhl High School Class of 2011 10-Year Reunion—Family Picnic: 12-2 p.m., Eastman Park, 618 Poplar St., Buhl. Free. eventbrite.com/e/ten-year-reunion-family-picnic-tickets-153411308353
Jah Sun & the Rising Tide: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Jah Sun & The Rising Tide Album Release Tour No Cover Beer, wine and good food Call to make a reservation 208-933-2570. 208-933-2570.
Sunday, June 6
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098925145
Beer Yoga at Koto with Ellen: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for an hour of Beer Yoga with Ellen. A variety of seated and standing poses for all skill levels. Cost is $10 at the door. Bring your ID, your own mat & RSVP to Koto! 208-933-2570.
Monday, June 7
Filer School District Summer Meal Program: 8 a.m.- June 30, 8:30 a.m., 700 Stevens Ave., 700 Stevens Ave., Filer. Filer School District will be serving breakfast and lunch to the public. Children ages 1 -18 will receive a free breakfast from 8:00 to 8:30 and a free Lunch from 11:30 to 12:30.
FREE Art Class: Intro to Multimedia Art: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Who’s ready to put those hands to work and get your art skills on? Free. eventbrite.com/e/free-art-class-intro-to-multimedia-art-tickets-148846623257
Tuesday, June 8
Teen Summer Reading: Origami Color Wheel: 2-4 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Come by the Library for our Teen Summer Reading Event! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/791219-0
Digital Concert: “Bach, Debussy, & Mozart” featuring Boise Phil: 7-8:30 p.m., Twin Falls. Check out a free digital concert from Boise Phil on Zoom! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/791222-0
Twin Falls/Jerome Business networking: 7-8 p.m., Twin Falls / Jerome KOA, 441 S. Liberty Lane, Jerome. LegalShield/IDShield Business Overview & Business Networking. Free. eventbrite.com/e/twin-fallsjerome-business-networkingbusiness-opportuniy-meeting-tickets-156435301197
Wednesday, June 9
Youth Fit & Fun Summer Series: 9 a.m.- July 28, noon, Grind Eat Sleep. Repeat, 702 Third St. W., Twin Falls. Youth Fitness Summer Series. Get your kids up and active this summer! We host a one a week three-hour program designed to teach your kids how FUN being fit can be! 907-242-7780. Tickets $200. go.evvnt.com/785796-0
Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Buy one, get one FREE Idaho Water Sports Riverside Rentals. eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829154141
Summer Days ICN Reunion: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Living Waters Presbyterian Church, 821 E. Main St., Wendell. Idaho Coaching Network—Reunion Lunch. Free. eventbrite.com/e/summer-days-icn-reunion-tickets-151150819169
Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of trivial questions at Koto! Beer, food & more! 208-933-2570.
Thursday, June 10
Athlete’s Hour: Noon- July 29, 2:30 p.m., Grind Eat Sleep. Repeat, 702 Third St. W., Twin Falls. Athletic Strength, Conditioning, Speed, & Agility training for middle and high school athletes. Set your kids up to perform at their highest level. 907-242-7780. Tickets $200. go.evvnt.com/785748-0
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107936745
Friday, June 11
doTERRA Regional Training “Connect” Customer Product Training: 1 p.m.- June 12, 5 p.m., Canyon Crest Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive, Twin Falls. We’re excited to invite you to this two-day event, full of product and business building education and training! Tickets $5. eventbrite.com/e/doterra-regional-training-connect-customer-product-training-tickets-155895279979
Comedy Night with Jill Kimmel: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for another Comedy weekend presenting Jill Kimmel! Reservations recommended. 208-933-2570.
Saturday, June 12
Canyon Rim Trail Parkrun FREE 5k: 8:50-10:30 a.m., Twin Falls Visitor Center, 2015 Nielsen Point Place, Twin Falls. Join us every Saturday morning for a FREE timed 5k on the beautiful Canyon Rim Trail! No matter how fast or slow, all abilities are welcome to participate! go.evvnt.com/792532-0
Comedy Night with Jill Kimmel: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Reservations recommended. 208-933-2570.
Sunday, June 13
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098927151
Monday, June 14
FREE Art Class: Intro to Multimedia Art: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Free. eventbrite.com/e/free-art-class-intro-to-multimedia-art-tickets-148846625263
Wednesday, June 16
Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Buy one, get one FREE Idaho Water Sports Riverside Rentals. Free. eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829156147