Events calendar

Wednesday, June 2

Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Buy one, get one FREE Idaho Water Sports Riverside Rentals. eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829152135

Thursday, June 3

Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107934739

Twin Falls City Band Concerts: 7:30-8:45 p.m., Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. The Twin Falls Municipal Band will start its 2021 concert season on Thursday and continue every Thursday night through Aug. 5. All concerts are free! 208-600-3052. go.evvnt.com/787133-0

Friday, June 4

First Friday Gallery Opening at Jensen Ringmakers and Gallery: 5:30-8 p.m., Jensen Ringmakers, 109 Main Ave. E., Twin Falls. First Friday Gallery Opening for Steve Spencer at Jensen Ringmakers and Gallery. 208-734-7920.