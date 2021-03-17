Events calendar

Saturday, March 20

New Year's Eve Ball Drop at the Silos: 8-9:15 p.m., 140 Fifth Ave. S. The annual New Year's Eve Ball Drop from the Silos, which had been postponed, will take place. 208 420-6743.

Live Filming for the series "Breaking the Band" featuring The Carolina Reapers: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. The series "Breaking the Band" featuring The Carolina Reapers will be filmed at Koto by BoneRoad Productions. 208-933-2570.

Sunday, March 21

Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098903079

Tuesday, March 23

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377582563

Virtual Storytime With The Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Twin Falls. Virtual Storytime Every Tuesday at 10:30 am. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/747830-0