Events calendar

Thursday, March 18
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377580557
Virtual Ready, Set, Kindergarten!: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Twin Falls. Make sure your child is ready for kindergarten! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/747838-0
Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Play Dungeons & Dragons with the Twin Falls Public Library every Thursday! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/747819-0
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-132349351473
Friday, March 19
Live Filming for the series "Breaking the Band" featuring The Carolina Reapers: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. The series "Breaking the Band" featuring The Carolina Reapers will be filmed at Koto by BoneRoad Productions. 208-933-2570.
Saturday, March 20
New Year's Eve Ball Drop at the Silos: 8-9:15 p.m., 140 Fifth Ave. S. The annual New Year's Eve Ball Drop from the Silos, which had been postponed, will take place. 208 420-6743.
Live Filming for the series "Breaking the Band" featuring The Carolina Reapers: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. The series "Breaking the Band" featuring The Carolina Reapers will be filmed at Koto by BoneRoad Productions. 208-933-2570.
Sunday, March 21
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098903079
Tuesday, March 23
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377582563
Virtual Storytime With The Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Twin Falls. Virtual Storytime Every Tuesday at 10:30 am. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/747830-0
Spring Break Fulldome Film Festival at the Faulkner Planetarium: 1:30 p.m.- Marchch 27, 9 p.m., Herrett Center, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Twenty-one different fulldome planetarium shows over five days! Twenty-one show times, twenty-one unique shows. 208-732-6659. Tickets $6. go.evvnt.com/751047-0
Thursday, March 25
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377584569
Virtual Ready, Set, Kindergarten!: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Twin Falls. Make sure your child is ready for kindergarten! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/747839-0
Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Play Dungeons & Dragons with the Twin Falls Public Library every Thursday! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/747820-0
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-132349353479
Friday, March 26
Tom Bennett: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Tom Bennett one man band performs country from all eras of country music as well as original songs from a life spent on the road. 208-933-2570.
Saturday, March 27
Outdoor Q&A with Master Gardeners at The Twin Falls Public Library: 12-1:30 p.m., 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Get help with your garden/plants from the experts! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/747846-0
The Real Doug Lane: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of good tunes by the band, The Real Doug Lane. 208-933-2570.
Sunday, March 28
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098905085
Tuesday, March 30
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377586575
Virtual Storytime With The Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Twin Falls. Virtual Storytime Every Tuesday at 10:30 am. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/747831-0
Wednesday, March 31
Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of trivial questions at Koto! Beer, food & more! 208-933-2570.
Thursday, April 1
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377588581
Virtual Ready, Set, Kindergarten!: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Twin Falls. Make sure your child is ready for kindergarten! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/747840-0