 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Events calendar
0 comments
Events calenadar

Events calendar

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday, March 18

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377580557

Virtual Ready, Set, Kindergarten!: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Twin Falls. Make sure your child is ready for kindergarten! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/747838-0

Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Play Dungeons & Dragons with the Twin Falls Public Library every Thursday! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/747819-0

Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-132349351473

Friday, March 19

Live Filming for the series "Breaking the Band" featuring The Carolina Reapers: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. The series "Breaking the Band" featuring The Carolina Reapers will be filmed at Koto by BoneRoad Productions. 208-933-2570.

Saturday, March 20

New Year's Eve Ball Drop at the Silos: 8-9:15 p.m., 140 Fifth Ave. S. The annual New Year's Eve Ball Drop from the Silos, which had been postponed, will take place. 208 420-6743.

Live Filming for the series "Breaking the Band" featuring The Carolina Reapers: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. The series "Breaking the Band" featuring The Carolina Reapers will be filmed at Koto by BoneRoad Productions. 208-933-2570.

Sunday, March 21

Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098903079

Tuesday, March 23

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377582563

Virtual Storytime With The Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Twin Falls. Virtual Storytime Every Tuesday at 10:30 am. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/747830-0

Spring Break Fulldome Film Festival at the Faulkner Planetarium: 1:30 p.m.- Marchch 27, 9 p.m., Herrett Center, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Twenty-one different fulldome planetarium shows over five days! Twenty-one show times, twenty-one unique shows. 208-732-6659. Tickets $6. go.evvnt.com/751047-0

Thursday, March 25

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377584569

Virtual Ready, Set, Kindergarten!: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Twin Falls. Make sure your child is ready for kindergarten! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/747839-0

Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Play Dungeons & Dragons with the Twin Falls Public Library every Thursday! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/747820-0

Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-132349353479

Friday, March 26

Tom Bennett: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Tom Bennett one man band performs country from all eras of country music as well as original songs from a life spent on the road. 208-933-2570.

Saturday, March 27

Outdoor Q&A with Master Gardeners at The Twin Falls Public Library: 12-1:30 p.m., 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Get help with your garden/plants from the experts! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/747846-0

The Real Doug Lane: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of good tunes by the band, The Real Doug Lane. 208-933-2570.

Sunday, March 28

Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098905085

Tuesday, March 30

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377586575

Virtual Storytime With The Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Twin Falls. Virtual Storytime Every Tuesday at 10:30 am. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/747831-0

Wednesday, March 31

Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of trivial questions at Koto! Beer, food & more! 208-933-2570.

Thursday, April 1

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377588581

Virtual Ready, Set, Kindergarten!: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Twin Falls. Make sure your child is ready for kindergarten! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/747840-0

Add your event and find more online

For more information on these events, to find other events and to promote your own events, visit Magicvalley.com/events.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News