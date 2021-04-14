Events calendar

The Boondock Boys: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Come on out for a free night of music from the one and only Boondocks Boys at The Koto Brewing Company! 208-933-2570.

Saturday, April 17

Community Walk: 10 a.m.-noon, Kimberly High School, 885 Center St. W., Kimberly. Help KHS Seniors Raise awareness for breast cancer and suicide!

Storywalk at City Park—Twin Falls Public Library: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. Take a walk stroll through the park and read a story along the way! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/760314-0

Sunday, April 18

Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098911103

Tuesday, April 20

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377598611