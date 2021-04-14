 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Events calendar
0 comments
Events calenadar

Events calendar

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, April 14

Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of trivial questions at Koto! Beer, food & more! 208-933-2570.

Thursday, April 15

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377596605

Virtual Ready, Set, Kindergarten!—Final Class for 2021!: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Twin Falls. Make sure your child is ready for Kindergarten! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/760277-0

Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Join our D&D game on Thursday nights! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/760273-0

Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107920697

Friday, April 16

The Boondock Boys: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Come on out for a free night of music from the one and only Boondocks Boys at The Koto Brewing Company! 208-933-2570.

Saturday, April 17

Community Walk: 10 a.m.-noon, Kimberly High School, 885 Center St. W., Kimberly. Help KHS Seniors Raise awareness for breast cancer and suicide!

Storywalk at City Park—Twin Falls Public Library: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. Take a walk stroll through the park and read a story along the way! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/760314-0

Sunday, April 18

Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098911103

Tuesday, April 20

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377598611

Virtual Storytime With The Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30-11 a.m., Twin Falls. Join the Library on Zoom for Storytime! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/760285-0

Wednesday, April 21

Let’s Grow Workshop 4: Boundary Setting 9 a.m.-noon or 6-9 p.m., Milner’s Gate—Idaho Craft Brewery, 205 Shoshone St. N., Twin Falls. Emotional & Conversational Intelligence Growth Workshop on Boundary Setting. Tickets $49.95. eventbrite.com/e/lets-grow-workshop-4-boundary-setting-morning-s-tickets-149075909057

Game Night With The Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Join us for Online Board Games! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/760298-0

Thursday, April 22

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377600617

Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Join our D&D game on Thursday nights! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/760274-0

Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107922703

Saturday, April 24

Earth Day Sustainable Market: 8 a.m.-noon, Twin Falls Visitor Center, 2015 Nielsen Point Place, Twin Falls. Celebrate Earth Day by coming to the Earth Day Sustainable Market to learn more about how to reduce, recycle, reuse, and repurpose! Free. eventbrite.com/e/earth-day-sustainable-market-tickets-149561892647

Live Well Urban 1 Day Retreat: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., The Sage Center on Eighth, 200 Eighth Ave. N., Buhl. Live Well 1 Day Urban Retreat. Tickets $55. eventbrite.com/e/live-well-urban-1-day-retreat-tickets-139703820889

Magic Valley Clothing Swap: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. We will have three entry times: Early bird tickets 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., regular ticket 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., completely free entrance to community 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. 805-200-7994. go.evvnt.com/741232-0

Magic Valley Spring Fling: 1-3 p.m., Thomsen Park, 1036 Carriage Lane, Twin Falls. This is a free two-hour, in-person event for children and teens with type 1 diabetes. Free. eventbrite.com/e/magic-valley-spring-fling-tickets-148688105125

Sunday, April 25

Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098913109

Tuesday, April 27

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377602623

Virtual Storytime With The Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30-11 a.m., Twin Falls. Join the Library on Zoom for Storytime! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/760286-0

Wednesday, April 28

Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of trivial questions at Koto! Beer, food & more! 208-933-2570.

Add your event and find more online

For more information on these events, to find other events and to promote your own events, visit Magicvalley.com/events.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News