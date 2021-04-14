Events calendar

Wednesday, April 14
Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of trivial questions at Koto! Beer, food & more! 208-933-2570.
Thursday, April 15
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377596605
Virtual Ready, Set, Kindergarten!—Final Class for 2021!: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Twin Falls. Make sure your child is ready for Kindergarten! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/760277-0
Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Join our D&D game on Thursday nights! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/760273-0
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107920697
Friday, April 16
The Boondock Boys: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Come on out for a free night of music from the one and only Boondocks Boys at The Koto Brewing Company! 208-933-2570.
Saturday, April 17
Community Walk: 10 a.m.-noon, Kimberly High School, 885 Center St. W., Kimberly. Help KHS Seniors Raise awareness for breast cancer and suicide!
Storywalk at City Park—Twin Falls Public Library: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. Take a walk stroll through the park and read a story along the way! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/760314-0
Sunday, April 18
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098911103
Tuesday, April 20
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377598611
Virtual Storytime With The Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30-11 a.m., Twin Falls. Join the Library on Zoom for Storytime! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/760285-0
Wednesday, April 21
Let’s Grow Workshop 4: Boundary Setting 9 a.m.-noon or 6-9 p.m., Milner’s Gate—Idaho Craft Brewery, 205 Shoshone St. N., Twin Falls. Emotional & Conversational Intelligence Growth Workshop on Boundary Setting. Tickets $49.95. eventbrite.com/e/lets-grow-workshop-4-boundary-setting-morning-s-tickets-149075909057
Game Night With The Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Join us for Online Board Games! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/760298-0
Thursday, April 22
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377600617
Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Join our D&D game on Thursday nights! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/760274-0
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107922703
Saturday, April 24
Earth Day Sustainable Market: 8 a.m.-noon, Twin Falls Visitor Center, 2015 Nielsen Point Place, Twin Falls. Celebrate Earth Day by coming to the Earth Day Sustainable Market to learn more about how to reduce, recycle, reuse, and repurpose! Free. eventbrite.com/e/earth-day-sustainable-market-tickets-149561892647
Live Well Urban 1 Day Retreat: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., The Sage Center on Eighth, 200 Eighth Ave. N., Buhl. Live Well 1 Day Urban Retreat. Tickets $55. eventbrite.com/e/live-well-urban-1-day-retreat-tickets-139703820889
Magic Valley Clothing Swap: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. We will have three entry times: Early bird tickets 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., regular ticket 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., completely free entrance to community 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. 805-200-7994. go.evvnt.com/741232-0
Magic Valley Spring Fling: 1-3 p.m., Thomsen Park, 1036 Carriage Lane, Twin Falls. This is a free two-hour, in-person event for children and teens with type 1 diabetes. Free. eventbrite.com/e/magic-valley-spring-fling-tickets-148688105125
Sunday, April 25
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098913109
Tuesday, April 27
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377602623
Virtual Storytime With The Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30-11 a.m., Twin Falls. Join the Library on Zoom for Storytime! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/760286-0
Wednesday, April 28
