Events calendar

Wednesday, July 7

Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Wacky Wednesday at Idaho Water Sports Riverside Rentals in Heyburn. Buy one, get one FREE rental. eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829162165

Twin Falls Tonight Free Summer Concert: 6-9 p.m., Downtown Twin Falls Commons, 149 Main Ave. E., Twin Falls. Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series, featuring live music by the band Idaho 75, food vendors, bounce house and splash pad. 208-420-0916. go.evvnt.com/790410-0

Thursday, July 8

Teen Summer Reading: Among Us Mystery Walk: 5-7 p.m., Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. Join us for our Teen Summer Reading event in City Park! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/791236-0

Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107944769

Saturday, July 10