Events calendar
Events calenadar

Events calendar

Walk a Mile in her Shoes

Ulises Bruno, of the College of Southern Idaho Latinos in Action, does his best not to fall down the stairs in his high heels during the 2018 Walk a Mile in her Shoes fundraiser at the Twin Falls Visitor Center in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

Wednesday, June 9

Youth Fit & Fun Summer Series: 9 a.m.- July 28, noon, Grind Eat Sleep. Repeat, 702 Third St. W., Twin Falls. Youth Fitness Summer Series. Get your kids up and active this summer! We host a one a week 3 hour program designed to teach your kids how FUN being fit can be! 907-242-7780. Tickets $200. go.evvnt.com/785796-0

Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Wacky Wednesday at Idaho Water Sports Riverside Rentals in Heyburn. Buy one get, one FREE rental. Free. eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829154141

Summer Days ICN Reunion: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Living Waters Presbyterian Church, 821 E. Main St., Wendell. Idaho Coaching Network—Reunion Lunch. Free. eventbrite.com/e/summer-days-icn-reunion-tickets-151150819169

Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of trivial questions at Koto! Beer, food & more! 208-933-2570.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!: 7-8:30 p.m., Twin Falls, 123 Main St. Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Tickets $24. eventbrite.com/e/virtual-speed-dating-for-professional-singles-tickets-157870195003

Thursday, June 10

Athlete’s Hour: Noon- July 29, 2:30 p.m., Grind Eat Sleep. Repeat, 702 Third St. W., Twin Falls. Athletic Strength, Conditioning, Speed, & Agility training for middle and high school athletes. Set your kids up to perform at their highest level. 907-242-7780. Tickets $200. go.evvnt.com/785748-0

Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107936745

Friday, June 11

doTERRA Regional Training “Connect” Customer Product Training: 1 p.m.- June 12, 5 p.m., Canyon Crest Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive, Twin Falls. We’re excited to invite you to this two day event, full of product and business building education and training! Tickets $5. eventbrite.com/e/doterra-regional-training-connect-customer-product-training-tickets-155895279979

Comedy Night with Jill Kimmel: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for another Comedy weekend presenting Jill Kimmel! Reservations recommended. 208-933-2570.

Saturday, June 12

Canyon Rim Trail parkrun FREE 5K: 8:50-10:30 a.m., Twin Falls Visitor Center, 2015 Nielsen Point Place, Twin Falls. Join us every Saturday morning for a FREE timed 5k on the beautiful Canyon Rim Trail! No matter how fast or slow, all abilities are welcome to participate! go.evvnt.com/792532-0

Comedy Night with Jill Kimmel: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for another Comedy weekend presenting Jill Kimmel! Reservations recommended. 208-933-2570.

Sunday, June 13

Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098927151

Monday, June 14

FREE Art Class: Intro to Multimedia Art: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Who’s ready to put those hands to work and get your art skills on! Free. eventbrite.com/e/free-art-class-intro-to-multimedia-art-tickets-148846625263

Wednesday, June 16

Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Wacky Wednesday at Idaho Water Sports Riverside Rentals in Heyburn. Buy one, get one FREE rental. Free. eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829156147

Thursday, June 17

The Giant Sidewalk Chalk Mural: 5-7 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Help us make a Giant Sidewalk Chalk Mural! 208-733-2964.

Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107938751

Saturday, June 19

Canyon Rim Trail parkrun FREE 5k: 8:50-10:30 a.m., Twin Falls Visitor Center, 2015 Nielsen Point Place, Twin Falls. Join us every Saturday morning for a FREE timed 5k on the beautiful Canyon Rim Trail! No matter how fast or slow, all abilities are welcome to participate! go.evvnt.com/792533-0

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Twin Falls Visitor Center, 2015 Nielsen Point Place, Twin Falls. Walk a Mile in Her Shoes Magic Valley is a part of an international men’s movement to end violence against women. Tickets Free-$150. eventbrite.com/e/walk-a-mile-in-her-shoes-tickets-153674652021

Sunday, June 20

Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098929157

Monday, June 21

Vacation Bible School: 8:30 a.m.- June 24, noon, Magic Valley Bible Church, 204 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Mystery Island VBS. 208-733-5248. go.evvnt.com/781729-0

FREE Art Class: Intro to Multimedia Art: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Who’s ready to put those hands to work and get your art skills on! Free. eventbrite.com/e/free-art-class-intro-to-multimedia-art-tickets-148846627269

Tuesday, June 22

The Great Big Obstacle Course: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Come by the Library for our Kid’s Summer Reading Event and try our obstacle course! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/789711-0

Wednesday, June 23

Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Wacky Wednesday at Idaho Water Sports Riverside Rentals in Heyburn. Buy one, get one FREE rental. Free. eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829158153

Health care hiring event: 1-4 p.m., Idaho Department of Labor, 420 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Idaho Department of Labor is hosting a Health care Hiring Event. Up to 30 health care industry providers! 208-735-2500. go.evvnt.com/794134-0

Thursday, June 24

Teen Summer Reading: Pendulum Painting: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join us on the Library Lawn for our Teen Summer Reading event! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/791227-0

Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107940757

Add your event and find more online

For more information on these events, to find other events and to promote your own events, visit Magicvalley.com/events.

