Events calendar

Thursday, June 17

The Giant Sidewalk Chalk Mural: 5-7 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Help us make a Giant Sidewalk Chalk Mural! 208-733-2964.

Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107938751

Saturday, June 19

Canyon Rim Trail parkrun FREE 5k: 8:50-10:30 a.m., Twin Falls Visitor Center, 2015 Nielsen Point Place, Twin Falls. Join us every Saturday morning for a FREE timed 5k on the beautiful Canyon Rim Trail! No matter how fast or slow, all abilities are welcome to participate! go.evvnt.com/792533-0

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Twin Falls Visitor Center, 2015 Nielsen Point Place, Twin Falls. Walk a Mile in Her Shoes Magic Valley is a part of an international men’s movement to end violence against women. Tickets Free-$150. eventbrite.com/e/walk-a-mile-in-her-shoes-tickets-153674652021

Sunday, June 20