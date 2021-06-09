Events calendar

Wednesday, June 9
Youth Fit & Fun Summer Series: 9 a.m.- July 28, noon, Grind Eat Sleep. Repeat, 702 Third St. W., Twin Falls. Youth Fitness Summer Series. Get your kids up and active this summer! We host a one a week 3 hour program designed to teach your kids how FUN being fit can be! 907-242-7780. Tickets $200. go.evvnt.com/785796-0
Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Wacky Wednesday at Idaho Water Sports Riverside Rentals in Heyburn. Buy one get, one FREE rental. Free. eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829154141
Summer Days ICN Reunion: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Living Waters Presbyterian Church, 821 E. Main St., Wendell. Idaho Coaching Network—Reunion Lunch. Free. eventbrite.com/e/summer-days-icn-reunion-tickets-151150819169
Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of trivial questions at Koto! Beer, food & more! 208-933-2570.
Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!: 7-8:30 p.m., Twin Falls, 123 Main St. Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Tickets $24. eventbrite.com/e/virtual-speed-dating-for-professional-singles-tickets-157870195003
Thursday, June 10
Athlete’s Hour: Noon- July 29, 2:30 p.m., Grind Eat Sleep. Repeat, 702 Third St. W., Twin Falls. Athletic Strength, Conditioning, Speed, & Agility training for middle and high school athletes. Set your kids up to perform at their highest level. 907-242-7780. Tickets $200. go.evvnt.com/785748-0
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107936745
Friday, June 11
doTERRA Regional Training “Connect” Customer Product Training: 1 p.m.- June 12, 5 p.m., Canyon Crest Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive, Twin Falls. We’re excited to invite you to this two day event, full of product and business building education and training! Tickets $5. eventbrite.com/e/doterra-regional-training-connect-customer-product-training-tickets-155895279979
Comedy Night with Jill Kimmel: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for another Comedy weekend presenting Jill Kimmel! Reservations recommended. 208-933-2570.
Saturday, June 12
Canyon Rim Trail parkrun FREE 5K: 8:50-10:30 a.m., Twin Falls Visitor Center, 2015 Nielsen Point Place, Twin Falls. Join us every Saturday morning for a FREE timed 5k on the beautiful Canyon Rim Trail! No matter how fast or slow, all abilities are welcome to participate! go.evvnt.com/792532-0
Comedy Night with Jill Kimmel: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for another Comedy weekend presenting Jill Kimmel! Reservations recommended. 208-933-2570.
Sunday, June 13
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098927151
Monday, June 14
FREE Art Class: Intro to Multimedia Art: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Who’s ready to put those hands to work and get your art skills on! Free. eventbrite.com/e/free-art-class-intro-to-multimedia-art-tickets-148846625263
Wednesday, June 16
Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Wacky Wednesday at Idaho Water Sports Riverside Rentals in Heyburn. Buy one, get one FREE rental. Free. eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829156147
Thursday, June 17
The Giant Sidewalk Chalk Mural: 5-7 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Help us make a Giant Sidewalk Chalk Mural! 208-733-2964.
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107938751
Saturday, June 19
Canyon Rim Trail parkrun FREE 5k: 8:50-10:30 a.m., Twin Falls Visitor Center, 2015 Nielsen Point Place, Twin Falls. Join us every Saturday morning for a FREE timed 5k on the beautiful Canyon Rim Trail! No matter how fast or slow, all abilities are welcome to participate! go.evvnt.com/792533-0
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Twin Falls Visitor Center, 2015 Nielsen Point Place, Twin Falls. Walk a Mile in Her Shoes Magic Valley is a part of an international men’s movement to end violence against women. Tickets Free-$150. eventbrite.com/e/walk-a-mile-in-her-shoes-tickets-153674652021
Sunday, June 20
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098929157
Monday, June 21
Vacation Bible School: 8:30 a.m.- June 24, noon, Magic Valley Bible Church, 204 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Mystery Island VBS. 208-733-5248. go.evvnt.com/781729-0
FREE Art Class: Intro to Multimedia Art: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Who’s ready to put those hands to work and get your art skills on! Free. eventbrite.com/e/free-art-class-intro-to-multimedia-art-tickets-148846627269
Tuesday, June 22
The Great Big Obstacle Course: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Come by the Library for our Kid’s Summer Reading Event and try our obstacle course! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/789711-0
Wednesday, June 23
Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Wacky Wednesday at Idaho Water Sports Riverside Rentals in Heyburn. Buy one, get one FREE rental. Free. eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829158153
Health care hiring event: 1-4 p.m., Idaho Department of Labor, 420 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Idaho Department of Labor is hosting a Health care Hiring Event. Up to 30 health care industry providers! 208-735-2500. go.evvnt.com/794134-0
Thursday, June 24
Teen Summer Reading: Pendulum Painting: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join us on the Library Lawn for our Teen Summer Reading event! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/791227-0
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107940757