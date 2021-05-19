Events calendar

Thursday, May 27

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377620677

Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107932733

Saturday, May 29

Jeanette Graham: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N., Twin Falls. You will get to see many varieties of irises. It is a great event to learned more about the irises. 208-734-3613. go.evvnt.com/763074-0

3 on 3 Basketball Tournament: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Raft River High School, 55 N. First W., Malta. We will be having a 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament on May 29th at Raft River High School. It is a memorial fundraiser for Sean Loughmiller and the class of 2025. 208-539-7303.