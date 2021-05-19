Events calendar

Wednesday, May 19
Game Night With The Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Join the library for an online game night! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/777008-0
Thursday, May 20
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377616665
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107930727
Brain Building Part II: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Action Academy, 1830 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. We all have one, yet we know so little about it. Discovering how our brains function can bring deeper joy, success, and meaning to what we gather from our surroundings. This knowledge is power! 208-420-9520. go.evvnt.com/779232-0
Friday, May 21
SIP Float Fund Rummage Sale: 8 a.m.-6 p.m., 261 Lincoln St., 261 Lincoln St., Twin Falls. Help Southern Idaho Pride fund and build a float! (208) 749-0309. go.evvnt.com/783643-0
Magic Valley Youth Hiring Event: 1-4 p.m., 1485 Pole Line Road E., Twin Falls. Magic Valley Youth Hiring Event. (208)735-2500. go.evvnt.com/781441-0
Tough Enough To Wear Pink Tournament: 1-6 p.m., Clear Lake Country Club, 403 Clear Lake Lane, Buhl. CTR is so excited to get back in the swing of events. We hope to see all of you on the links! Tickets Free-$600. eventbrite.com/e/tough-enough-to-wear-pink-tournament-tickets-136968543601
Parking Lot Cinema—At the Twin Falls Public Library: 9:15-11 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Come by the Library Parking Lot to watch a movie! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/777025-0
Saturday, May 22
Brain Building Part III: 5-6 a.m., Acton Academy Twin Falls, 1830 Addison Ave. E., Twin Falls. We all have one, yet we know so little about it. Discovering how our brains function can bring deeper joy, success, and meaning to what we gather from our surroundings. This knowledge is power! 208-420-9520. go.evvnt.com/779249-0
Sunday, May 23
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098921133
Monday, May 24
[Online] RELOAD Conference + Retreat For Entrepreneurs & Business Owners: 9 a.m.- May 26, noon, Online Event, Twin Falls. A virtual 3-day conference + retreat for entrepreneurs who need a reset & level-up in business + life. Tickets Free-$222. eventbrite.com/e/online-reload-conference-retreat-for-entrepreneurs-business-owners-tickets-152485362825
Kids Craft-Along Pickup: 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Pick up a new craft every Monday! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/777071-0
FREE Art Class: Intro to Multimedia Art: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Who’s ready to put those hands to work and get your art skills on! Free. eventbrite.com/e/free-art-class-intro-to-multimedia-art-tickets-148847893055
Tuesday, May 25
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377618671
Final Virtual Storytime of the Year—With The Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30-11 a.m. Join us on Zoom for Storytime! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/776990-0
Thursday, May 27
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377620677
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107932733
Saturday, May 29
Jeanette Graham: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N., Twin Falls. You will get to see many varieties of irises. It is a great event to learned more about the irises. 208-734-3613. go.evvnt.com/763074-0
3 on 3 Basketball Tournament: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Raft River High School, 55 N. First W., Malta. We will be having a 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament on May 29th at Raft River High School. It is a memorial fundraiser for Sean Loughmiller and the class of 2025. 208-539-7303.
Pin-Ups on Tour: Operation Burley: 8-10 p.m., VFW Mini-Cassia Post 3043, 554 Hiland Ave., Burley. We are proud to be performing our Nationally Touring WWII Style Vintage Variety & Burlesque Show at VFW Mini-Cassia Post 3043 in Burley! Tickets Free-$50. eventbrite.com/e/pin-ups-on-tour-operation-burley-tickets-140004536337
Sunday, May 30
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event, Falls Avenue, Twin Falls. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098923139
Monday, May 31
MURPH: 6 a.m.- June 1, 5:59 a.m., Fitness Elite Training Center, 3050 Rex Leland Highway, Wendell. MURPH is a hero workout that takes place on Memorial Day. It consists of a mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats, and another mile run. There will be different variations and modifications for those who choose to do so. 208-961-6363.
FREE Art Class: Intro to Multimedia Art: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Who’s ready to put those hands to work and get your art skills on! Free. eventbrite.com/e/free-art-class-intro-to-multimedia-art-tickets-148847895061
Tuesday, Jun 1
Elite Sportsmetrics and Performance Program: 7:30 a.m.- July 10, 9 a.m., Elite Combat Sports, 2273 Overland Ave., Burley. A 6 week injury prevention and sports and conditioning program. Pre and Post Assessments Plus (18) 90 Minute Sessions. Tickets $250-$250. eventbrite.com/e/elite-sportsmetrics-and-performance-program-tickets-152422721463
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377622683
Birthdays in Retirement: 2:30-3:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Curious what happens at different ages in retirement? Let us walk you through the different Milestones! Tickets $20. eventbrite.com/e/birthdays-in-retirement-tickets-152435804595
Personal Finance for Young Adults: 4-5 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Personal Finance for Young Adults—Take a hold of your Finances. Tickets $20. eventbrite.com/e/personal-finance-for-young-adults-tickets-152434197789
Finding Your Nest Egg Number: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Educational Course on Retirement Planning and Finding your Nest Egg Number. Tickets $20. eventbrite.com/e/finding-your-nest-egg-number-tickets-152430430521
Wednesday, Jun 2
Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Wacky Wednesday at Idaho Water Sports Riverside Rentals in Heyburn. Buy 1 get one FREE rental. Free. eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829152135
Thursday, Jun 3
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107934739