Events calendar

Editor’s note: Due to COVID-19 cases and deaths in the area and the governor’s order to limit in-person gatherings, some events have been canceled. Check with organizers to make sure events are still happening and are safe before attending. For the latest state guidelines, visit rebound.idaho.gov.

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Lenten Luncheons: Noon-2 p.m., 2100 Burton Ave., Burley. First Presbyterian Church annual Lenten Luncheons. Continues every Wednesday until March 24. Open to the public. Lite meal and Lenten Reflections, free will offering. 208-678-5131.

Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of trivial questions at Koto! Beer, food & more! 208-933-2570.

Thursday, Feb. 25

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377568521

Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Join the Twin Falls Public Library’s weekly D&D game! 208-733-2964.