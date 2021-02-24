 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Events calendar
0 comments
Events calenadar

Events calendar

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Editor’s note: Due to COVID-19 cases and deaths in the area and the governor’s order to limit in-person gatherings, some events have been canceled. Check with organizers to make sure events are still happening and are safe before attending. For the latest state guidelines, visit rebound.idaho.gov.

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Lenten Luncheons: Noon-2 p.m., 2100 Burton Ave., Burley. First Presbyterian Church annual Lenten Luncheons. Continues every Wednesday until March 24. Open to the public. Lite meal and Lenten Reflections, free will offering. 208-678-5131.

Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of trivial questions at Koto! Beer, food & more! 208-933-2570.

Thursday, Feb. 25

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377568521

Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Join the Twin Falls Public Library’s weekly D&D game! 208-733-2964.

Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-132349345455

Friday, Feb. 26

Mosaic Jazz: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us Friday, Feb. 26th for some Jazz music by Mosaic Jazz. 208-933-2570.

Saturday, Feb. 27

Sage Albrecht: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a live music performance by Sage Albrecht. 208-933-2570.

Sunday, Feb. 28

Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098897061

Tuesday, March 2

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377570527

Wednesday, March 3

Military Relocation Professional: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Western Magic Valley Realtors, 1162 Eastland Drive N. #1, Twin Falls. The Military Relocation Professional (MRP) certification is for real estate professionals who want to work with current and former military. Tickets $200. eventbrite.com/e/military-relocation-professional-mrp-tickets-127365167645

Thursday, March 4

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377572533

Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-132349347461

Friday, March 5

Vendor/Craft Show: Noon-3 p.m., Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., Jerome. Through March 6. Free admission. 208-484-3580.

Kit & Sherry: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of beer, food and music by Kit & Sherry. Americana Music Acoustic * Rhythm * Harmony. 208-933-2570.

Saturday, March 6

Idaho Boater’s Safety Class: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Cassia County Sheriffs Office, 129 E. 14th St., Burley. The Boater’s Safety class is a great class for beginner boaters and a refresher for experienced boaters. Free. eventbrite.com/e/idaho-boaters-safety-class-tickets-135708950123

9th Annual Spring Fling: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 1357 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., 1357 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., Twin Falls. 9th Annual Spring Fling. go.evvnt.com/739952-0

Online wilderness survival class: 6-9 p.m., Twin Falls, self pace. learn basics of wilderness survival. Tickets $5-$45. eventbrite.com/e/online-wilderness-survival-class-tickets-134527835377

Sunday, March 7

Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098899067

Tuesday, March 9

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377574539

Thursday, March 11

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377576545

Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-132349349467

Add your event and find more online

For more information on these events, to find other events and to promote your own events, visit Magicvalley.com/events.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar

Events calendar

Editor’s note: Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the area and the governor’s order to limit in-person gatherings, many event…

Calendar

Events calendar

Editor’s note: Due to COVID-19 cases and deaths in the area and the governor’s order to limit in-person gatherings, some events have been canc…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News