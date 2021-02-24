Events calendar

Editor’s note: Due to COVID-19 cases and deaths in the area and the governor’s order to limit in-person gatherings, some events have been canceled. Check with organizers to make sure events are still happening and are safe before attending. For the latest state guidelines, visit rebound.idaho.gov.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Lenten Luncheons: Noon-2 p.m., 2100 Burton Ave., Burley. First Presbyterian Church annual Lenten Luncheons. Continues every Wednesday until March 24. Open to the public. Lite meal and Lenten Reflections, free will offering. 208-678-5131.
Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of trivial questions at Koto! Beer, food & more! 208-933-2570.
Thursday, Feb. 25
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377568521
Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Join the Twin Falls Public Library’s weekly D&D game! 208-733-2964.
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-132349345455
Friday, Feb. 26
Mosaic Jazz: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us Friday, Feb. 26th for some Jazz music by Mosaic Jazz. 208-933-2570.
Saturday, Feb. 27
Sage Albrecht: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a live music performance by Sage Albrecht. 208-933-2570.
Sunday, Feb. 28
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098897061
Tuesday, March 2
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377570527
Wednesday, March 3
Military Relocation Professional: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Western Magic Valley Realtors, 1162 Eastland Drive N. #1, Twin Falls. The Military Relocation Professional (MRP) certification is for real estate professionals who want to work with current and former military. Tickets $200. eventbrite.com/e/military-relocation-professional-mrp-tickets-127365167645
Thursday, March 4
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377572533
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-132349347461
Friday, March 5
Vendor/Craft Show: Noon-3 p.m., Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., Jerome. Through March 6. Free admission. 208-484-3580.
Kit & Sherry: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of beer, food and music by Kit & Sherry. Americana Music Acoustic * Rhythm * Harmony. 208-933-2570.
Saturday, March 6
Idaho Boater’s Safety Class: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Cassia County Sheriffs Office, 129 E. 14th St., Burley. The Boater’s Safety class is a great class for beginner boaters and a refresher for experienced boaters. Free. eventbrite.com/e/idaho-boaters-safety-class-tickets-135708950123
9th Annual Spring Fling: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 1357 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., 1357 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., Twin Falls. 9th Annual Spring Fling. go.evvnt.com/739952-0
Online wilderness survival class: 6-9 p.m., Twin Falls, self pace. learn basics of wilderness survival. Tickets $5-$45. eventbrite.com/e/online-wilderness-survival-class-tickets-134527835377
Sunday, March 7
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098899067
Tuesday, March 9
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377574539
Thursday, March 11
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377576545
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-132349349467