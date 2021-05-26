Events calendar

3 on 3 Basketball Tournament: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Raft River High School, 55 N. First W., Malta. We will be having a 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament on May 29th at Raft River High School. It is a memorial fundraiser for Sean Loughmiller and the class of 2025. 208-539-7303.

Pin-Ups on Tour: Operation Burley: 8-10 p.m., VFW Mini-Cassia Post 3043, 554 Hiland Ave., Burley. We are proud to be performing our Nationally Touring WWII Style Vintage Variety & Burlesque Show at VFW Mini-Cassia Post 3043 in Burley! Tickets Free-$50. eventbrite.com/e/pin-ups-on-tour-operation-burley-tickets-140004536337

Sunday, May 30

Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098923139

Monday, May 31

MURPH: 6 a.m.- June 1, 5:59 a.m., Fitness Elite Training Center, 3050 Rex Leland Highway, Wendell. MURPH is a hero workout that takes place on Memorial Day. It consists of a mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats, and another mile run. There will be different variations and modifications for those who choose to do so.