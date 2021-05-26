Events calendar

Wednesday, May 26
Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of trivial questions at Koto! Beer, food & more! 208-933-2570.
Thursday, May 27
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377620677
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107932733
Saturday, May 29
Jeanette Graham: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N., Twin Falls. You will get to see many varieties of irises. It is a great event to learned more about the irises. 208-734-3613. go.evvnt.com/763074-0
Canyon Rim Trail parkrun: 8:50-10:30 a.m., Twin Falls Visitor Center, 2015 Nielsen Point Place, Twin Falls. Join us Saturday for a FREE, timed 5K on the Canyon Rim Trail. Doesn’t matter how fast or slow, come join in! Whether you walk, jog, run or volunteer, everyone of all abilities are welcome! go.evvnt.com/789052-0
3 on 3 Basketball Tournament: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Raft River High School, 55 N. First W., Malta. We will be having a 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament on May 29th at Raft River High School. It is a memorial fundraiser for Sean Loughmiller and the class of 2025. 208-539-7303.
Pin-Ups on Tour: Operation Burley: 8-10 p.m., VFW Mini-Cassia Post 3043, 554 Hiland Ave., Burley. We are proud to be performing our Nationally Touring WWII Style Vintage Variety & Burlesque Show at VFW Mini-Cassia Post 3043 in Burley! Tickets Free-$50. eventbrite.com/e/pin-ups-on-tour-operation-burley-tickets-140004536337
Sunday, May 30
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098923139
Monday, May 31
MURPH: 6 a.m.- June 1, 5:59 a.m., Fitness Elite Training Center, 3050 Rex Leland Highway, Wendell. MURPH is a hero workout that takes place on Memorial Day. It consists of a mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats, and another mile run. There will be different variations and modifications for those who choose to do so.
FREE Art Class: Intro to Multimedia Art: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Who’s ready to put those hands to work and get your art skills on! Free. eventbrite.com/e/free-art-class-intro-to-multimedia-art-tickets-148847895061
Tuesday, June 1
Elite Sportsmetrics and Performance Program: 7:30 a.m.- July 10, 9 a.m., Elite Combat Sports, 2273 Overland Ave., Burley. A 6 week injury prevention and sports and conditioning program. Pre and Post Assessments Plus (18) 90 Minute Sessions. Tickets $250-$250. eventbrite.com/e/elite-sportsmetrics-and-performance-program-tickets-152422721463
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377622683
Strategic Financial Classes: 2-6 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Strategic Financial Group will be teaching three different courses covering personal finance and retirement. Classes span all age groups and are a great way to make sure you are on track. Tickets $20. go.evvnt.com/789804-0
Birthdays in Retirement: 2:30-3:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Curious what happens at different ages in retirement? Let us walk you through the different milestones! Tickets $20. eventbrite.com/e/birthdays-in-retirement-tickets-152435804595
Wednesday, June 2
Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Wacky Wednesday at Idaho Water Sports Riverside Rentals in Heyburn. Buy 1 get one FREE rental. Free. eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829152135
Thursday, June 3
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107934739
Twin Falls City Band Concerts: 7:30-8:45 p.m., Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. The Twin Falls Municipal Band will start their 2021 concert season on Thursday, June 3, and continue every Thursday night through Aug. 5. All concerts are free! 208-600-3052. go.evvnt.com/787133-0
Friday, June 4
Ten Year Reunion—Adult Evening: 6-9 p.m., 1016 Main St., 1016 Main St., Buhl. Catch up with your old classmates during our 10-year reunion. (Friday—adults, Saturday—families). Free. eventbrite.com/e/ten-year-reunion-adult-evening-tickets-152040582475
Nostalgik: 7-8:30 p.m., The Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Ground Control Studio presents Nostalgik. An exciting action packed show featuring Twin Falls’ very own State and National Champion clogging and power tap teams, TFHS JIVE and special guests: All That. 1208-731-5044. Tickets $17.50. go.evvnt.com/787206-0
Saturday, June 5
Ten Year Reunion—Family Picnic: 12-2 p.m., Eastman Park, 618 Poplar St., Buhl. BHS Class of 2011 Family Picnic. Free. eventbrite.com/e/ten-year-reunion-family-picnic-tickets-153411308353
Jah Sun & the Rising Tide: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Jah Sun & The Rising Tide Album Release Tour No Cover Beer, wine and good food Call to make a reservation 208-933-2570. 208-933-2570.
Sunday, June 6
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098925145
Beer Yoga at Koto with Ellen: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for an hour of Beer Yoga with Ellen. A variety of seated and standing poses for all skill levels. Cost is $10 at the door. Bring your ID, your own mat & RSVP to Koto! 208-933-2570.
Monday, June 7
Filer School District Summer Meal Program: 8 a.m.- June 30, 8:30 a.m., 700 Stevens Ave., 700 Stevens Ave., Filer. Filer School District will be serving breakfast and lunch to the public. Children ages 1 -18 will receive a free breakfast from 8:00 to 8:30 and a free lunch from 11:30 to 12:30.
FREE Art Class: Intro to Multimedia Art: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Free. eventbrite.com/e/free-art-class-intro-to-multimedia-art-tickets-148846623257
Wednesday, June 9
Youth Fit & Fun Summer Series: 9 a.m.- July 28, noon, Grind Eat Sleep. Repeat, 702 Third St. W., Twin Falls. Youth Fitness Summer Series. Get your kids up and active this summer! We host a one a week 3 hour program designed to teach your kids how FUN being fit can be! 907-242-7780. Tickets $200. go.evvnt.com/785796-0
Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Wacky Wednesday at Idaho Water Sports Riverside Rentals in Heyburn. Buy 1 get one FREE rental. Free. eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829154141
Summer Days ICN Reunion: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Living Waters Presbyterian Church, 821 E. Main St., Wendell. Idaho Coaching Network—Reunion Lunch. Free. eventbrite.com/e/summer-days-icn-reunion-tickets-151150819169
Thursday, June 10
Athlete’s Hour: Noon- July 29, 2:30 p.m., Grind Eat Sleep. Repeat, 702 Third St. W., Twin Falls. Athletic Strength, Conditioning, Speed, & Agility training for middle and high school athletes. Set your kids up to perform at their highest level. 907-242-7780. Tickets $200. go.evvnt.com/785748-0
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107936745