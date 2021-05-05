Events calendar

Thursday, May 6
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377608641
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107926715
National Day of Prayer: 7-8:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 1004 Burley Ave., Buhl. Christians united to pray for our country! 208-410-4344.
Friday, May 7
Heath Harmison—Stand Up Comedy: 7-10 p.m., Best Western Plus Burley Inn & Convention Center, 800 N. Overland Ave., Burley. Come enjoy an evening of laughter with Twin Falls native, Heath Harmison. Tickets $10. eventbrite.com/e/heath-harmison-stand-up-comedy-tickets-137995974675
Saturday, May 8
Family Fun Bazaar and Vendor Show: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., Jerome. 208-484-3580.
New Roots Vendor Show: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Gooding County Fair Office, 203 Lucy Lane, Gooding. Crafters, Artisans and Local Small business joining together to bring you a vendor show that will allow you to stroll, to relax and meet some wonderfully talented people. 208-358-2027.
Heath Harmison—Stand Up Comedy: 7-10 p.m., Best Western Plus Burley Inn & Convention Center, 800 N. Overland Ave., Burley. Tickets $10. eventbrite.com/e/heath-harmison-stand-up-comedy-tickets-137995976681
Sunday, May 9
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098917121
Grupo Exterminador: 7-11:30 p.m., TEJABANES ROJOS DE BUHL, 1731 E. 3900 N. Road, Buhl. Grupo Exterminador Gira 2021. Tickets $40. eventbrite.com/e/grupo-exterminador-tickets-152598743951
Monday, May 10
Kids Craft-Along Pickup: 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Pick up a new craft every Monday! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/777066-0
FREE Art Class: Intro to Multimedia Art: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Who’s ready to put those hands to work and get your art skills on! Free. eventbrite.com/e/free-art-class-intro-to-multimedia-art-tickets-148847889043
Tuesday, May 11
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377610647
Virtual Storytime With The Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30-11 a.m., Twin Falls. Join us on Zoom for Storytime! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/776985-0
Digital Concert: “Take Flight”: 7-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Check out a free digital concert from Boise Phil! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/777002-0
Thursday, May 13
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377612653
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107928721
Friday, May 14
The Vintage Vixens Market: 2 p.m.- May 15, 4 p.m., Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave., Filer. A vintage-inspired shopping event. Tickets $5. eventbrite.com/e/the-vintage-vixens-market-tickets-151306807735
Saturday, May 15
Friends of Stricker Historical Presentation: 11 a.m.-noon, Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn about the changes the Stricker Site has gone through over the years! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/777037-0
Monday, May 17
Adult Grab & Go Pick-Up: 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Get a craft for adults every other week! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/777079-0
Kids Craft-Along Pickup: 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Pick up a new craft every Monday! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/777070-0
FREE Art Class: Intro to Multimedia Art: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Who’s ready to put those hands to work and get your art skills on! Free. eventbrite.com/e/free-art-class-intro-to-multimedia-art-tickets-148847891049
Tuesday, May 18
Virtual Storytime With The Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30-11 a.m., Twin Falls. Join us on Zoom for Storytime! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/776986-0
Wednesday, May 19
Game Night With The Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Join the library for an online game night! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/777008-0