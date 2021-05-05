Events calendar

Saturday, May 15

Friends of Stricker Historical Presentation: 11 a.m.-noon, Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Learn about the changes the Stricker Site has gone through over the years! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/777037-0

Monday, May 17

Adult Grab & Go Pick-Up: 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Get a craft for adults every other week! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/777079-0

Kids Craft-Along Pickup: 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Pick up a new craft every Monday! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/777070-0

FREE Art Class: Intro to Multimedia Art: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Who’s ready to put those hands to work and get your art skills on! Free. eventbrite.com/e/free-art-class-intro-to-multimedia-art-tickets-148847891049

Tuesday, May 18

Virtual Storytime With The Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30-11 a.m., Twin Falls. Join us on Zoom for Storytime! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/776986-0

Wednesday, May 19

Game Night With The Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Join the library for an online game night! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/777008-0

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0