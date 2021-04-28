Events calendar

Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107926715

Friday, May 7

Heath Harmison—Stand Up Comedy: 7-10 p.m., Best Western Plus Burley Inn & Convention Center, 800 N. Overland Ave., Burley. Come enjoy an evening of laughter with Twin Falls native Heath Harmison. Tickets $10. eventbrite.com/e/heath-harmison-stand-up-comedy-tickets-137995974675

Saturday, May 8

Family fun bazaar and vendor show: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., Jerome. 208-484-3580.

New Roots Vendor Show: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Gooding County Fair Office, 203 Lucy Lane, Gooding. Crafters, Artisans and Local Small business joining together to bring you a vendor show that will allow you to stroll, to relax and meet some wonderfully talented people. 208-358-2027.