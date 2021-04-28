Events calendar

 Skip to main content
Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center

Lesley Krosch systematically cuts the ends off of plastic bags Dec. 17 at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center in Rupert. The bags will be made into bed mats for the homeless.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Wednesday, April 28

Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of trivial questions at Koto! Beer, food & more! 208-933-2570.

Thursday, April 29

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377604629

Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Join our D&D game on Thursday nights! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/760275-0

Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107924709

Saturday, May 1

Hagerman Booster Club Rock Chuck Derby: 6 a.m.-10 p.m., Wilson’s Club, 200 S. State St., Hagerman. 1st Annual Hagerman Booster Club Rock Chuck derby fundraiser hosted by Wilsons Club. Fun, Prizes, Silent Auction, and More! Tickets Free-$50. eventbrite.com/e/hagerman-booster-club-1st-annual-rock-chuck-derby-tickets-144278897065

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!: 7-8:30 p.m., Twin Falls, 123 Main St. Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Tickets $24. eventbrite.com/e/virtual-speed-dating-for-professional-singles-tickets-152150469149

Sunday, May 2

Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event, Falls Avenue, Twin Falls. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098915115

Monday, May 3

FREE Art Class: Intro to Multimedia Art: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Who’s ready to put those hands to work and get your art skills on! Free. eventbrite.com/e/free-art-class-intro-to-multimedia-art-tickets-148847887037

Tuesday, May 4

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377606635

Thursday, May 6

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377608641

Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107926715

Friday, May 7

Heath Harmison—Stand Up Comedy: 7-10 p.m., Best Western Plus Burley Inn & Convention Center, 800 N. Overland Ave., Burley. Come enjoy an evening of laughter with Twin Falls native Heath Harmison. Tickets $10. eventbrite.com/e/heath-harmison-stand-up-comedy-tickets-137995974675

Saturday, May 8

Family fun bazaar and vendor show: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., Jerome. 208-484-3580.

New Roots Vendor Show: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Gooding County Fair Office, 203 Lucy Lane, Gooding. Crafters, Artisans and Local Small business joining together to bring you a vendor show that will allow you to stroll, to relax and meet some wonderfully talented people. 208-358-2027.

Heath Harmison—Stand Up Comedy: 7-10 p.m., Best Western Plus Burley Inn & Convention Center, 800 N. Overland Ave., Burley. Come enjoy an evening of laughter with Twin Falls native Heath Harmison. Tickets $10. eventbrite.com/e/heath-harmison-stand-up-comedy-tickets-137995976681

Sunday, May 9

Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098917121

Monday, May 10

FREE Art Class: Intro to Multimedia Art: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Who’s ready to put those hands to work and get your art skills on! Free. eventbrite.com/e/free-art-class-intro-to-multimedia-art-tickets-148847889043

Tuesday, May 11

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377610647

Thursday, May 13

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377612653

Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107928721

Add your event and find more online

For more information on these events, to find other events and to promote your own events, visit Magicvalley.com/events.

