Events calendar

Wednesday, April 28
Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of trivial questions at Koto! Beer, food & more! 208-933-2570.
Thursday, April 29
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377604629
Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Join our D&D game on Thursday nights! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/760275-0
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107924709
Saturday, May 1
Hagerman Booster Club Rock Chuck Derby: 6 a.m.-10 p.m., Wilson’s Club, 200 S. State St., Hagerman. 1st Annual Hagerman Booster Club Rock Chuck derby fundraiser hosted by Wilsons Club. Fun, Prizes, Silent Auction, and More! Tickets Free-$50. eventbrite.com/e/hagerman-booster-club-1st-annual-rock-chuck-derby-tickets-144278897065
Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!: 7-8:30 p.m., Twin Falls, 123 Main St. Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Tickets $24. eventbrite.com/e/virtual-speed-dating-for-professional-singles-tickets-152150469149
Sunday, May 2
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event, Falls Avenue, Twin Falls. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098915115
Monday, May 3
FREE Art Class: Intro to Multimedia Art: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Who’s ready to put those hands to work and get your art skills on! Free. eventbrite.com/e/free-art-class-intro-to-multimedia-art-tickets-148847887037
Tuesday, May 4
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377606635
Thursday, May 6
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377608641
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107926715
Friday, May 7
Heath Harmison—Stand Up Comedy: 7-10 p.m., Best Western Plus Burley Inn & Convention Center, 800 N. Overland Ave., Burley. Come enjoy an evening of laughter with Twin Falls native Heath Harmison. Tickets $10. eventbrite.com/e/heath-harmison-stand-up-comedy-tickets-137995974675
Saturday, May 8
Family fun bazaar and vendor show: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., Jerome. 208-484-3580.
New Roots Vendor Show: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Gooding County Fair Office, 203 Lucy Lane, Gooding. Crafters, Artisans and Local Small business joining together to bring you a vendor show that will allow you to stroll, to relax and meet some wonderfully talented people. 208-358-2027.
Heath Harmison—Stand Up Comedy: 7-10 p.m., Best Western Plus Burley Inn & Convention Center, 800 N. Overland Ave., Burley. Come enjoy an evening of laughter with Twin Falls native Heath Harmison. Tickets $10. eventbrite.com/e/heath-harmison-stand-up-comedy-tickets-137995976681
Sunday, May 9
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098917121
Monday, May 10
FREE Art Class: Intro to Multimedia Art: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Who’s ready to put those hands to work and get your art skills on! Free. eventbrite.com/e/free-art-class-intro-to-multimedia-art-tickets-148847889043
Tuesday, May 11
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377610647
Thursday, May 13
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377612653
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107928721