Events calendar

Wednesday, June 16
Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Wacky Wednesday at Idaho Water Sports Riverside Rentals in Heyburn. Buy one, get one FREE rental. eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829156147
Thursday, June 17
The Giant Sidewalk Chalk Mural: 5-7 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Help us make a giant sidewalk chalk mural! 208-733-2964.
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107938751
Saturday, June 19
Canyon Rim Trail Parkrun FREE 5K: 8:50-10:30 a.m., Twin Falls Visitor Center, 2015 Nielsen Point Place, Twin Falls. Join us every Saturday morning for a FREE timed 5K on the beautiful Canyon Rim Trail! No matter how fast or slow, all abilities are welcome to participate! go.evvnt.com/792533-0
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Twin Falls Visitor Center, 2015 Nielsen Point Place, Twin Falls. Walk a Mile in Her Shoes Magic Valley is a part of an international men’s movement to end violence against women. Tickets Free-$150. eventbrite.com/e/walk-a-mile-in-her-shoes-tickets-153674652021
Sunday, June 20
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098929157
Monday, June 21
Vacation Bible School: 8:30 a.m.- June 24, noon, Magic Valley Bible Church, 204 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Mystery Island VBS. 208-733-5248. go.evvnt.com/781729-0
FREE Art Class: Intro to Multimedia Art: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Who’s ready to put those hands to work and get your art skills on! Free. eventbrite.com/e/free-art-class-intro-to-multimedia-art-tickets-148846627269
Tuesday, June 22
The Great Big Obstacle Course: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Come by the library for our kids summer reading event and try our obstacle course! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/789711-0
Wednesday, June 23
Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Wacky Wednesday at Idaho Water Sports Riverside Rentals in Heyburn. Buy one, get one FREE rental. eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829158153
Health care Hiring Event: 1-4 p.m., Idaho Department of Labor, 420 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Idaho Department of Labor is hosting a health care hiring event. Up to 30 health care industry providers! 208-735-2500. go.evvnt.com/794134-0
Thursday, June 24
Teen Summer Reading: Pendulum Painting: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join us on the library lawn for our teen summer reading event! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/791227-0
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107940757
Friday, June 25
Manufacturing Hiring Event: 1-4 p.m., at College of Southern Idaho, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Idaho Department of Labor will be hosting a manufacturing hiring event. 208-735-2500. go.evvnt.com/802707-0
Hagerman Bike and Walk Rubber Duck Race 2021: 6-7 p.m., 1039 E. 2925 S., 1039 E. 2925 S., Hagerman. Hagerman Bike and Walk Fundraiser; Rubber Duck Race. Tickets $100. eventbrite.com/e/hagerman-bike-and-walk-rubber-duck-race-2021-tickets-154338886765
Saturday, June 26
Eden-Hazelton Celebration: 6-11 p.m., Valley Community Park, 1975 E. 900 S., Hazelton. The annual summer celebration in Eden-Hazelton features a parade, live music, food vendors, and an amazing fireworks display. go.evvnt.com/788121-0
Sunday, June 27
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098931163
Wednesday, June 30
Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Wacky Wednesday at Idaho Water Sports Riverside Rentals in Heyburn. Buy one, get one FREE rental. eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829160159
Twin Falls Tonight Free Summer Concert: 6-9 p.m., Downtown Twin Falls Commons, 149 Main Ave. E., Twin Falls. Ffeaturing live music by the band Swagger, food vendors, bounce house and splash pad. 208-420-0916. go.evvnt.com/790423-0