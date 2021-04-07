Events calendar

Wednesday, April 7
GRI 101—Taxation & Investment Property; Tax & Self-Employed: 8:30 a.m.- April 8, 5 p.m., Western Magic Valley Realtors, 1162 Eastland Drive N., Suite 1, Twin Falls. Tickets $250. eventbrite.com/e/gri-101-taxation-investment-property-tax-self-employed-registration-128524551393
Rick and Mary Kuhn: 6-9 p.m., TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S., Twin Falls. Live acoustic music.
Thursday, April 8
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377592593
Virtual Ready, Set, Kindergarten!: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Twin Falls. Make sure your child is ready for Kindergarten! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/760276-0
Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Join our D&D game on Thursday nights! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/760271-0
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107918691
Friday, April 9
Comedy Night with Pete Jr.: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. 208-933-2570.
Satu
rday, April 10
Pet club 24/7: 2-4 p.m., Kiwi Loco—Twin Falls, 828 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., Twin Falls. Come see us for more Information about a healthier options for your pet. 208-484-3580.
Diamondbacks Fundraiser Dinner, Silent Auction & Comedy Show: 7-9:30 p.m., Canyon Springs Golf Course, 199 Canyon Springs Road, Twin Falls. Fundraiser dinner and comedy show to help raise money to support the Diamondbacks through the 2021 season. $20 for adults, Kids eat free. Tickets $20. eventbrite.com/e/diamondbacks-fundraiser-dinner-silent-auction-comedy-show-tickets-144598226187
Mom Prom—Ladies Night for a Cause: 7-11 p.m., Best Western Plus Burley Inn & Convention Center, 800 N. Overland Ave., Burley. A ladies night to benefit the Mini-Cassia Shelter for Women & Children. Come have a night of fun and help support women in our local area. Tickets $25. eventbrite.com/e/mom-prom-ladies-night-for-a-cause-tickets-138287606955
Comedy Night with Pete Jr.: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. 208-933-2570.
Sunday, April 11
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098909097
Beer Yoga at Koto with Ellen: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for an hour of Beer Yoga with Ellen. A variety of seated and standing poses for all skill levels. Cost is $10 at the door. Bring your ID, your own mat & RSVP to Koto! 208-933-2570.
Monday, April 12
Drop Everything And Read with the Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30-11 a.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Celebrate Beverly Cleary’s birthday & Drop Everything And Read! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/760366-0
Tuesday, April 13
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377594599
Virtual Storytime With The Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30-11 a.m., Twin Falls. Join the Library on Zoom for Storytime! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/760283-0
Virtual Concert—“Rhythm & Color” featuring Boise Philharmonic: 7-8 p.m., Twin Falls. An exciting virtual concert featuring the Boise Philharmonic Percussion section. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/762905-0
Wednesday, April 14
Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of trivial questions at Koto! Beer, food & more! 208-933-2570.
Thursday, April 15
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377596605
Virtual Ready, Set, Kindergarten!—Final Class for 2021!: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Twin Falls. Make sure your child is ready for Kindergarten! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/760277-0
Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Join our D&D game on Thursday nights! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/760273-0
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107920697
Friday, April 16
The Boondock Boys: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Come on out for a free night of music from the one and only Boondocks Boys at The Koto Brewing Company! 208-933-2570.
Saturday, April 17
Community Walk: 10 a.m.-noon, Kimberly High School, 885 Center St. W., Kimberly. Help KHS Seniors Raise awareness for Breast Cancer and Suicide!
Storywalk at City Park—Twin Falls Public Library: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. Take a walk stroll through the park and read a story along the way! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/760314-0
Sunday, April 18
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098911103
Tuesday, April 20
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377598611
Virtual Storytime With The Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30-11 a.m., Twin Falls. Join the Library on Zoom for Storytime! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/760285-0
Wednesday, April 21
Game Night With The Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Join us for Online Board Games! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/760298-0
Thursday, April 22
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377600617
Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Join our D&D game on Thursday nights! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/760274-0
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107922703