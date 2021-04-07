Events calendar

Sunday, April 11

Beer Yoga at Koto with Ellen: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for an hour of Beer Yoga with Ellen. A variety of seated and standing poses for all skill levels. Cost is $10 at the door. Bring your ID, your own mat & RSVP to Koto! 208-933-2570.