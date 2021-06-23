Events calendar

Wednesday, June 23
Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Wacky Wednesday at Idaho Water Sports Riverside Rentals in Heyburn. Buy one, get one FREE rental. eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829158153
Health Care Hiring Event: 1-4 p.m., Idaho Department of Labor, 420 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Idaho Department of Labor is hosting a health care hiring event. Up to 30 health care industry providers! 208-735-2500. go.evvnt.com/794134-0
Thursday, June 24
Teen Summer Reading: Pendulum Painting: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join us on the Library Lawn for our Teen Summer Reading event! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/791227-0
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107940757
Friday, June 25
Manufacturing Hiring Event: 1-4 p.m., 315 Falls Ave., 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Idaho Department of Labor will be hosting a manufacturing hiring event at the College of Southern Idaho. 208-735-2500. go.evvnt.com/802707-0
Hagerman Bike and Walk Rubber Duck Race 2021: 6-7 p.m., 1039 E. 2925 S., 1039 E. 2925 S., Hagerman. Tickets $100. eventbrite.com/e/hagerman-bike-and-walk-rubber-duck-race-2021-tickets-154338886765
Saturday, June 26
The Walker Center’s Clean & Serene Brunch & Potluck: 10 a.m.-noon, Canyon Springs Road, Twin Falls. Clean & Serene Potluck for Walker Center alumni, friends & family. Free. eventbrite.com/e/the-walker-centers-clean-serene-brunch-potluck-tickets-159518079871
Eden-Hazelton Celebration: 6-11 p.m., Valley Community Park, 1975 E. 900 S., Hazelton. The annual summer celebration in Eden-Hazelton features a parade, live music, food vendors, and an amazing fireworks display. go.evvnt.com/788121-0
Sunday, June 27
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098931163
Monday, June 28
Twin Falls Residents Invited to “Powerful by Faith” Convention: 9 a.m.- Aug. 16, 11:59 p.m., Twin Falls. “Powerful by Faith!” virtual convention designed to help you strengthen your faith in God and overcome life’s challenges. 208-410-8297. go.evvnt.com/807280-0
Wednesday, June 30
Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Wacky Wednesday at Idaho Water Sports Riverside Rentals in Heyburn. Buy one, get one FREE rental. Free. eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829160159
Twin Falls Tonight Free Summer Concert: 6-9 p.m., Downtown Twin Falls Commons, 149 Main Ave. E., Twin Falls. Featuring live music by the band Swagger, food vendors, bounce house and splash pad. 208-420-0916. go.evvnt.com/790423-0
Thursday, Jul 1
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107942763
Saturday, July 3
Magic Mountain 3D Shoot: 7:30 a.m.- July 4, 3 p.m., Magic Mountain Ski Resort, Forest Road 499 Forest Road 499, Kimberly. 208-308-4266. go.evvnt.com/786210-0
Sunday, July 4
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098933169
Tuesday, July 6
Birthdays in Retirement: 2:30-3:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Curious what happens at different ages in retirement? Let us walk you through the different Milestones! Tickets $20. eventbrite.com/e/birthdays-in-retirement-tickets-152435806601
Personal Finance for Young Adults: 4-5 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Personal Finance for Young Adults—Take a hold of your Finances. Tickets $20. eventbrite.com/e/personal-finance-for-young-adults-tickets-152434199795
Finding Your Nest Egg Number: 5:30-6:30 p.m., 119 Second Ave. W., 119 Second Ave. W., Twin Falls. Educational Course on Retirement Planning and Finding your Nest Egg Number. Tickets $20. eventbrite.com/e/finding-your-nest-egg-number-tickets-152430432527
Wednesday, July 7
Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Wacky Wednesday at Idaho Water Sports Riverside Rentals in Heyburn. Buy 1 get one FREE rental. Free. eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829162165
Twin Falls Tonight Free Summer Concert: 6-9 p.m., Downtown Twin Falls Commons, 149 Main Ave. E., Twin Falls. Featuring live music by the band Idaho 75, food vendors, bounce house and splash pad. 208-420-0916. go.evvnt.com/790410-0
Thursday, July 8
Teen Summer Reading: Among Us Mystery Walk: 5-7 p.m., Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. Join us for our Teen Summer Reading event in City Park! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/791236-0
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107944769