Events calendar

Wednesday, June 23

Wacky Wednesday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Heyburn Riverside RV Park, 1175 Seventh St., Heyburn. Wacky Wednesday at Idaho Water Sports Riverside Rentals in Heyburn. Buy one, get one FREE rental. eventbrite.com/e/wacky-wednesday-tickets-153829158153

Health Care Hiring Event: 1-4 p.m., Idaho Department of Labor, 420 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Idaho Department of Labor is hosting a health care hiring event. Up to 30 health care industry providers! 208-735-2500. go.evvnt.com/794134-0

Thursday, June 24

Teen Summer Reading: Pendulum Painting: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Join us on the Library Lawn for our Teen Summer Reading event! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/791227-0

Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107940757

Friday, June 25