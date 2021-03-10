Events calendar

Virtual Ready, Set, Kindergarten!: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Twin Falls. Make sure your child is ready for Kindergarten! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/747838-0

Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Play Dungeons & Dragons with the Twin Falls Public Library every Thursday! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/747819-0

Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-132349351473

Saturday, March 20

New Year’s Eve Ball Drop at the Silos: 8-9:15 p.m., 140 Fifth Ave. S., 140 Fifth Ave. S., Twin Falls. The annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop from the Silos, which had been postponed, will take place at 9pm on March 20. 208 420-6743.

Sunday, March 21