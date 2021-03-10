 Skip to main content
Events calendar
Events calenadar

Events calendar

Thursday, March 11

Magic Valley Construction Expo: 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 621 Washington St. S., Twin Falls. A high-paying construction job is in reach! Build your future at the Magic Valley Construction Expo. Free. eventbrite.com/e/magic-valley-construction-expo-tickets-137656019861

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377576545

Virtual Ready, Set, Kindergarten!: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Twin Falls. Make sure your child is ready for kindergarten! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/747837-0

Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Play Dungeons & Dragons with the Twin Falls Public Library every Thursday! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/747817-0

Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-132349349467

Saturday, March 13

Kids Cupcakes & Cookies Decorating Class: 1-3 p.m., 303 Main St., 303 Main St., Gooding. Join us for a fun filled afternoon learning how to decorate cupcakes and cookies using fun techniques bringing out the St. Patrick’s Day. Tickets $25. eventbrite.com/e/kids-cupcakes-cookies-decorating-class-tickets-142339759051

Sunday, March 14

Career Event College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098901073

Tuesday, March 16

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377578551

Virtual Storytime With The Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Twin Falls. Virtual Storytime Every Tuesday at 10:30 am. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/747829-0

Thursday, March 18

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377580557

Virtual Ready, Set, Kindergarten!: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Twin Falls. Make sure your child is ready for Kindergarten! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/747838-0

Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Play Dungeons & Dragons with the Twin Falls Public Library every Thursday! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/747819-0

Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-132349351473

Saturday, March 20

New Year’s Eve Ball Drop at the Silos: 8-9:15 p.m., 140 Fifth Ave. S., 140 Fifth Ave. S., Twin Falls. The annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop from the Silos, which had been postponed, will take place at 9pm on March 20. 208 420-6743.

Sunday, March 21

Career Event College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098903079

Tuesday, March 23

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377582563

Virtual Storytime With The Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Twin Falls. Virtual Storytime Every Tuesday at 10:30 am. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/747830-0

Thursday, March 25

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377584569

Virtual Ready, Set, Kindergarten!: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Twin Falls. Make sure your child is ready for kindergarten! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/747839-0

Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Play Dungeons & Dragons with the Twin Falls Public Library every Thursday! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/747820-0

Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-132349353479

Add your event and find more online

For more information on these events, to find other events and to promote your own events, visit Magicvalley.com/events.

Calendar

Events calendar

Editor’s note: Due to COVID-19 cases and deaths in the area and the governor’s order to limit in-person gatherings, some events have been canc…

