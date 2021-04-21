Events calendar

Friday, April 23

Magic Valley Energy Open House: 4-7 p.m., College of Southern Idaho, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Please join representatives from Magic Valley Energy to learn more about the proposed wind energy generation project planned for Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka Counties. go.evvnt.com/769354-0

Saturday, April 24

Earth Day Sustainable Market: 8 a.m.-noon, Twin Falls Visitor Center, 2015 Nielsen Point Place, Twin Falls. Celebrate Earth Day by coming to the Earth Day Sustainable Market to learn more about how to reduce, recycle, reuse, and repurpose! Free. eventbrite.com/e/earth-day-sustainable-market-tickets-149561892647

Community Workday at Stricker Ranch: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Rock Creek Station & Stricker Homesite, 3715 E. 3200 N., Hansen. Help us get the historic Stricker Ranch ready for our big re-opening! 208-423-4000. go.evvnt.com/767713-0

Live Well Urban 1 Day Retreat: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., The Sage Center on Eighth, 200 Eighth Ave. N., Buhl. Live Well 1 Day Urban Retreat. Tickets $55. eventbrite.com/e/live-well-urban-1-day-retreat-tickets-139703820889