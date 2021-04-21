Events calendar

Wednesday, April 21
Let’s Grow Workshop 4: Boundary Setting 9 a.m.-noon or 6-9 p.m., Milner’s Gate—Idaho Craft Brewery, 205 Shoshone St. N., Twin Falls. Emotional & Conversational Intelligence Growth Workshop on Boundary Setting. Tickets $49.95. eventbrite.com/e/lets-grow-workshop-4-boundary-setting-morning-s-tickets-149075909057
Game Night With The Twin Falls Public Library: 6-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Join us for Online Board Games! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/760298-0
Thursday, April 22
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377600617
Earth Day Celebration at Twin Falls Public Library: 4-5:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Celebrate Earth Day at the Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/767956-0
Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Join our D&D game on Thursday nights! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/760274-0
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107922703
Friday, April 23
Magic Valley Energy Open House: 4-7 p.m., College of Southern Idaho, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Please join representatives from Magic Valley Energy to learn more about the proposed wind energy generation project planned for Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka Counties. go.evvnt.com/769354-0
Saturday, April 24
Earth Day Sustainable Market: 8 a.m.-noon, Twin Falls Visitor Center, 2015 Nielsen Point Place, Twin Falls. Celebrate Earth Day by coming to the Earth Day Sustainable Market to learn more about how to reduce, recycle, reuse, and repurpose! Free. eventbrite.com/e/earth-day-sustainable-market-tickets-149561892647
Community Workday at Stricker Ranch: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Rock Creek Station & Stricker Homesite, 3715 E. 3200 N., Hansen. Help us get the historic Stricker Ranch ready for our big re-opening! 208-423-4000. go.evvnt.com/767713-0
Live Well Urban 1 Day Retreat: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., The Sage Center on Eighth, 200 Eighth Ave. N., Buhl. Live Well 1 Day Urban Retreat. Tickets $55. eventbrite.com/e/live-well-urban-1-day-retreat-tickets-139703820889
Magic Valley Clothing Swap: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. We will have three entry times: early bird tickets 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., regular ticket 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., completely free entrance to community 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. 805-200-7994. go.evvnt.com/741232-0
Prescription Drug Take Back Day: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 1147 Filer Ave. E., 1147 Filer Ave. E., Twin Falls. Make your home and community safer! Get rid of your unused and expired prescription drugs on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Drive in. Drop off. 208-737-5920.
Magic Valley Spring Fling: 1-3 p.m., Thomsen Park, 1036 Carriage Lane, Twin Falls. This is a free 2 hour, in-person event for children and teens with type 1 diabetes. Free. eventbrite.com/e/magic-valley-spring-fling-tickets-148688105125
Sunday, April 25
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098913109
Tuesday, April 27
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377602623
Virtual Storytime With The Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30-11 a.m., Twin Falls. Join the Library on Zoom for Storytime! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/760286-0
Wednesday, April 28
Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of trivial questions at Koto! Beer, food & more! 208-933-2570.
Thursday, April 29
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377604629
Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Join our D&D game on Thursday nights! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/760275-0
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107924709
Saturday, May 1
Hagerman Booster Club Rock Chuck Derby: 6 a.m.-10 p.m., Wilson’s Club, 200 S. State St., Hagerman. Hagerman Booster Club Rock Chuck derby fundraiser hosted by Wilsons Club. Fun, Prizes, Silent Auction, and More! Tickets Free-$50. eventbrite.com/e/hagerman-booster-club-1st-annual-rock-chuck-derby-tickets-144278897065
Sunday, May 2
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098915115
Monday, May 3
Free Art Class: Intro to Multimedia Art: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Who’s ready to put those hands to work and get your art skills on! Free. eventbrite.com/e/free-art-class-intro-to-multimedia-art-tickets-148847887037
Tuesday, May 4
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377606635