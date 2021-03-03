Events calendar

Editor’s note: Due to COVID-19 cases and deaths in the area and the governor’s order to limit in-person gatherings, some events have been canceled. Check with organizers to make sure events are still happening and are safe before attending. For the latest state guidelines, visit rebound.idaho.gov.
Wednesday, March 3
Military Relocation Professional: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Western Magic Valley Realtors, 1162 Eastland Drive N. #1, Twin Falls. The Military Relocation Professional (MRP) certification is for real estate professionals who want to work with current and former military. Tickets $200. eventbrite.com/e/military-relocation-professional-mrp-tickets-127365167645
Let’s Grow Workshop 3: Grow Your Purpose: 9 a.m.-noon and 6-9 p.m., Milner’s Gate—Idaho Craft Brewery, 205 Shoshone St. N., Twin Falls. Emotional & Conversational Intelligence Growth Workshop to improve your emotional awareness and gain skills to speak what’s on your heart. Tickets $49.95. eventbrite.com/e/lets-grow-workshop-3-grow-your-purpose-morning-session-tickets-139132682599
Thursday, March 4
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377572533
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-132349347461
Friday, March 5
Vendor/craft show: Noon-3 p.m. and noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., Jerome. Free admission. 208-484-3580.
Kit & Sherry: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of beer, food and music by Kit & Sherry. Americana Music Acoustic * Rhythm * Harmony. 208-933-2570.
Saturday, March 6
Idaho Boater’s Safety Class: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Cassia County Sheriffs Office, 129 E. 14th St., Burley. The Boater’s Safety class is a great class for beginner boaters and a refresher for experienced boaters. Free. eventbrite.com/e/idaho-boaters-safety-class-tickets-135708950123
Ninth Annual Spring Fling: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 1357 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., 1357 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., Twin Falls. go.evvnt.com/739952-0
Daddy-Daughter Hair Day: 1-2 p.m., Twin Falls. Learn to style your little girl’s hair! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/744238-0
Online wilderness survival class: 6-9 p.m., Jerome, self pace. Learn basics of wilderness survival. Tickets $5-$45. eventbrite.com/e/online-wilderness-survival-class-tickets-137137101763
Sunday, March 7
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event, Twin Falls. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098899067
Tuesday, March 9
Thursday, March 11
Magic Valley Construction Expo: 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. March 12, 621 Washington St. S., Twin Falls. A high-paying construction job is in reach! Build your future at the Magic Valley Construction Expo. Free. eventbrite.com/e/magic-valley-construction-expo-tickets-137656019861
Saturday, March 13
Kids Cupcakes & Cookies Decorating Class: 1-3 p.m., 303 Main St., 303 Main St., Gooding. Join us for a fun filled afternoon learning how to decorate cupcakes and cookies using fun techniques bringing out the St. Patrick’s Day. Tickets $25. eventbrite.com/e/kids-cupcakes-cookies-decorating-class-tickets-142339759051
Sunday, March 14
Tuesday, March 16
Thursday, March 18
