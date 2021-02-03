Events calendar

Editor’s note: Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the area and the governor’s order to limit in-person gatherings, many events are being canceled. Check with organizers to make sure events are still happening and are safe before attending. For the latest state guidelines, visit rebound.idaho.gov.
Thursday, Feb. 4
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377556485
Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m., online. Join the Twin Falls Public Library’s weekly D&D game! 208-733-2964.
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-132349339437
Friday, Feb. 5
Comedy Night with Marc Yaffee: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for Comedy Night with Marc Yaffee! 18+ No cover charge RESERVATIONS RECOMMENDED, seating is limited. 208-933-2570.
Saturday, Feb. 6
Idaho Boater’s Safety Class: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Cassia County Sheriffs Office, 129 E. 14th St., Burley. The Boater’s Safety class is a great class for beginner boaters and a refresher for experienced boaters. Free. eventbrite.com/e/idaho-boaters-safety-class-tickets-135702892003
Comedy Night with Marc Yaffee: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for Comedy Night with Marc Yaffee! 18+ No cover charge RESERVATIONS RECOMMENDED, seating is limited. 208-933-2570.
Sunday, Feb. 7
Career Event: College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., online. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098891043
Beer Yoga at Koto with Ellen: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. A variety of seated and standing poses for all skill levels. Cost is $10 at the door. 208-933-2570.
Monday, Feb. 8
Kids Craft-Along: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Pick up a craft kit from the Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/733442-0
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377558491
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of trivial questions at Koto! Beer, food & more! 208-933-2570.
Thursday, Feb. 11
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377560497
Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m. online. Join the Twin Falls Public Library’s weekly D&D game! 208-733-2964.
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-132349341443
Saturday, Feb. 13
Valentine’s Mystery Walk at City Park: 2-5 p.m., Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. Take a walk through City Park and solve the mystery! 208-733-2964.
Kit & Sherry: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of beer, food and music by Kit & Sherry. Americana Music Acoustic * Rhythm * Harmony. 208-933-2570.
Sunday, Feb. 14
Career Event: College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., online. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098893049
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Kids Craft-Along: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Pick up a craft kit from the Library! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/733444-0
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377562503