Events calendar

Thursday, March 25
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377584569
Virtual Ready, Set, Kindergarten!: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Twin Falls. Make sure your child is ready for kindergarten! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/747839-0
Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Play Dungeons & Dragons with the Twin Falls Public Library every Thursday! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/747820-0
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-132349353479
Friday, March 26
Tom Bennett: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Tom Bennett one man band performs country from all eras of country music as well as original songs from a life spent on the road. 208-933-2570.
Saturday, March 27
Outdoor Q&A with Master Gardeners at The Twin Falls Public Library: 12-1:30 p.m., Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Get help with your garden/plants from the experts! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/747846-0
The Real Doug Lane: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of good tunes by the band, The Real Doug Lane! 208-933-2570.
Sunday, March 28
Career Event—College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098905085
Tuesday, March 30
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377586575
Virtual Storytime With The Twin Falls Public Library: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Twin Falls. Virtual Storytime Every Tuesday at 10:30 am. 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/747831-0
Wednesday, March 31
Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of trivial questions at Koto! Beer, food & more! 208-933-2570.
Thursday, April 1
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377588581
Virtual Ready, Set, Kindergarten!: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Twin Falls. Make sure your child is ready for kindergarten! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/747840-0
Saturday, April 3
Idaho Boater’s Safety Class: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Cassia County Sheriffs Office, 129 E. 14th St., Burley. The Boater’s Safety class is a great class for beginner boaters and a refresher for experienced boaters. Free. eventbrite.com/e/copy-of-idaho-boaters-safety-class-tickets-135706057471
Sunday, April 4
Career Event—College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098907091
Monday, April 5
Pinecrest Academy of Idaho Live Enrollment Lottery: 10-10:30 a.m., Twin Falls. Pinecrest Academy of Idaho will be holding its live enrollment lottery for the 2021/2022 school year. 702-883-5131. go.evvnt.com/754876-0
Amy Toft Yoga presents: Outdoor Yoga 2021!: Through Oct. 30: Mondays through Thursdays 6-7 p.m. and Saturdays 9-10 a.m., Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. Outdoor yoga on the north lawn of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension. Various teachers. $5 per person. 208-404-9670.
Tuesday, April 6
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377590587
Wednesday, April 7
GRI 101—Taxation & Investment Property; Tax & Self-Employed: 8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. April 7 and 8, Western Magic Valley Realtors, 1162 Eastland Drive N., Suite 1, Twin Falls. GRI 101—Taxation & Investment Property; Tax & Self-Employed with Chris Bird, CFP, CRS GRI 101 Taxation and Investment includes some of the. Tickets $250. eventbrite.com/e/gri-101-taxation-investment-property-tax-self-employed-registration-128524551393
Thursday, April 8
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377592593
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107918691