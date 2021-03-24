Events calendar

Thursday, March 25

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. Free. eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377584569

Virtual Ready, Set, Kindergarten!: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Twin Falls. Make sure your child is ready for kindergarten! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/747839-0

Dungeons & Dragons With Twin Falls Public Public Library: 5-8 p.m., Twin Falls. Play Dungeons & Dragons with the Twin Falls Public Library every Thursday! 208-733-2964. go.evvnt.com/747820-0

Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today! Free. eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-132349353479

Friday, March 26