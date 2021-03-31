Events calendar

Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of trivial questions at KOTO! Beer, food & more!. 208-933-2570.

Thursday, Apr 15

Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. We are excited to be reopening the center to volunteers. Please read the description below for further instructions. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377596605

Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today!. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107920697

Friday, Apr 16

The Boondock Boys: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Come on out for a free night of music from the one and only Boondocks Boys at The Koto Brewing Company!. 208-933-2570.

Sunday, Apr 18