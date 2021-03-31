Events calendar

Wednesday, Mar 31
Trivia Night: 6-8 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for a night of trivial questions at KOTO! Beer, food & more!. 208-933-2570.
Thursday, Apr 1
Glanbia Charity Challenge—Donation Applications NOW OPEN: 9 a.m.- May 15, 5 p.m., Blue Lakes Country Club, 1940 Blue Lakes Grade, Jerome. The 28th annual Glanbia Nutritionals Charity Challenge is accepting applications from non-profit organizations with a 501©3 status. https://go.evvnt.com/757246-0
Volunteer at the Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, 723 F St., Rupert. We are excited to be reopening the center to volunteers. Please read the description below for further instructions. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/volunteer-at-the-magic-valley-area-humanitarian-center-tickets-119377588581
Virtual Ready, Set, Kindergarten!: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Twin Falls. Make sure your child is ready for Kindergarten!. 208-733-2964. https://go.evvnt.com/747840-0
Friday, Apr 2
Turning 65 Medicare Choices: 1 p.m.- July 9, 3 p.m., Twin Falls. Turning 65 and your Medicare Health Insurance Options Workshop!. 208-409-3382. https://go.evvnt.com/759692-0
Saturday, Apr 3
Copy of Idaho Boater’s Safety Class: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Cassia County Sheriffs Office, 129 E. 14th St., Burley. The Boater’s Safety class is a great class for beginner boaters and a refresher for experienced boaters. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/copy-of-idaho-boaters-safety-class-tickets-135706057471
Sunday, Apr 4
Career Event- College of Southern Idaho Students & 2020 Grads: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Virtual Event, Falls Avenue, Twin Falls. Disaster Response Training- Students, New Graduates. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/career-event-college-of-southern-idaho-students-2020-grads-tickets-121098907091
Monday, Apr 5
Pinecrest Academy of Idaho Live Enrollment Lottery: 10-10:30 a.m., Twin Falls. Pinecrest Academy of Idaho will be holding its live enrollment lottery for the 2021/2022 school year. 702-883-5131. https://go.evvnt.com/754876-0
Amy Toft Yoga presents: Outdoor Yoga 2021!: 6 p.m.- 7 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. Outdoor Yoga on the north lawn of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension. M-Th 6-7pm. Saturday 9-10am. Various teachers. $5 per person. Beginning April 5—lasting through October. 208-404-9670.
Tuesday, Apr 6
Wednesday, Apr 7
GRI 101—Taxation & Investment Property; Tax & Self-Employed: 8:30 a.m.- April 8, 5 p.m., Western Magic Valley REALTORS, 1162 Eastland Drive N., Suite 1, Twin Falls. GRI 101—Taxation & Investment Property; Tax & Self-Employed with Chris Bird, CFP, CRS GRI 101 Taxation and Investment includes some of the. Tickets $250. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gri-101-taxation-investment-property-tax-self-employed-registration-128524551393
Rick and Mary Kuhn: 6-9 p.m., TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S., Twin Falls. Live acoustic music.
Thursday, Apr 8
Learn to Sew for Free! Build a New Skill & Pursue Your Passion Today: 6-8 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Join us for our sewing program free of charge. Beginners welcome. Space is limited to 10. Reserve your spot today!. Free. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/learn-to-sew-for-free-build-a-new-skill-pursue-your-passion-today-tickets-145107918691
Friday, Apr 9
Comedy Night with Pete Jr.: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us for Comedy Night featuring comedian Pete Jr! April 9th & 10th @ 9pm. 208-933-2570.
Saturday, Apr 10
Diamondbacks Fundraiser Dinner, Silent Auction & Comedy Show: 7-9:30 p.m., Canyon Springs Golf Course, 199 Canyon Springs Road, Twin Falls. Fundraiser dinner and comedy show to help raise money to support the Diamondbacks through the 2021 season. $20 for Adults Kids eat Free. Tickets $20. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/diamondbacks-fundraiser-dinner-silent-auction-comedy-show-tickets-144598226187
Mom Prom—Ladies Night for a Cause: 7-11 p.m., Best Western Plus Burley Inn & Convention Center, 800 N. Overland Ave., Burley. A ladies night to benefit the Mini-Cassia Shelter for Women & Children. Come have a night of fun and help support women in our local area. Tickets $25. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mom-prom-ladies-night-for-a-cause-tickets-138287606955
Sunday, Apr 11
Beer Yoga @ KOTO w/ Ellen: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Join us Sunday, April 11th for an hour of Beer Yoga with Ellen. A variety of seated and standing poses for all skill levels. Cost is $10 at the door. Bring your ID, your own mat & RSVP to KOTO!. 208-933-2570.
Tuesday, Apr 13
Wednesday, Apr 14
Thursday, Apr 15
Friday, Apr 16
The Boondock Boys: 9-11 p.m., Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Come on out for a free night of music from the one and only Boondocks Boys at The Koto Brewing Company!. 208-933-2570.
Sunday, Apr 18
Tuesday, Apr 20
Thursday, Apr 22
Saturday, Apr 24
Live Well Urban 1 Day Retreat: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., The Sage Center on Eighth, 200 Eighth Ave. N., Buhl. Live Well 1 Day Urban Retreat. Tickets $55. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/live-well-urban-1-day-retreat-tickets-139703820889
MAGIC VALLEY CLOTHING SWAP: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., YMCA of Twin Falls Inc., 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. This clothing Swap will take place on Saturday April 24th 2021. We will have 3 entry time Early bird tickets 9am to 11am Regular ticket 11am to 1pm Completely free entrance to community 1pm to 3pm. 805 200 7994. Tickets $1. https://go.evvnt.com/741232-0
Sunday, Apr 25
Tuesday, Apr 27
Wednesday, Apr 28
Thursday, Apr 29
