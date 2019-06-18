{{featured_button_text}}

Valley Beans

Prices are net to growers, 100 pounds, U.S. No. 1 beans, less Idaho bean tax and storage charges. Prices subject to change without notice. Producers desiring more recent price information should contact dealers.

Open market prices established by Kelley Bean’s Idaho locations: pintos $21, great northerns $23, small reds ask, blacks ask, pinks ask. Quotes current June 17.

Valley Grains Prices for wheat per bushel mixed grain, oats, corn and beans per hundredweight. Prices subject to change without notice.

Wheat, $3.60, barley, $6.50 (cwt) corn, $7.50 (cwt) oats, $6.90 (cwt). Prices are given by Rangen in Buhl. Prices current June 17.

Corn, $9.70 (cwt) barley, $5.00 (cwt) wheat, $4.90 (bushel). Prices quoted by JD Heiskell. Prices current June 17.

Cheese

Barrels $1.6450 +4 Blocks $1.7800 +3 Prices current June 18.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments