Valley Beans

Prices are net to growers, 100 pounds, U.S. No. 1 beans, less Idaho bean tax and storage charges. Prices subject to change without notice. Producers desiring more recent price information should contact dealers.

Open market prices established by Kelley Bean’s Idaho locations: pintos ask, great northerns ask, small reds ask, blacks $27, pinks $28. Quotes current Feb. 24.

Cheese

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Barrels $1.5900 NC Blocks $1.7600 -.75 Prices current Feb. 25.

Valley Grains

Prices for wheat per bushel mixed grain, oats, corn and beans per hundredweight. Prices subject to change without notice.

Wheat $4.50, barley, $6.70 (cwt) corn, $8.39 (cwt) oats, $7.70 (cwt). Prices are given by Rangen in Buhl. Prices current Feb. 24.

Corn $8.50 (cwt) barley, $6.00 (cwt) wheat, $4.80 (bushel). Prices quoted by JD Heiskell. Prices current Feb. 24.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0