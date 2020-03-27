Cheese
Barrels $1.3400 -6.25 Blocks $1.5900 -15 Prices current March 27.
Valley Grains
Prices for wheat per bushel mixed grain, oats, corn and beans per hundredweight. Prices subject to change without notice.
Wheat $4.50, barley, $6.70 (cwt) corn, $8.39 (cwt) oats, $7.70 (cwt). Prices are given by Rangen in Buhl. Prices current March 23.
Corn $7.70 (cwt) barley, $6.00 (cwt) wheat, $4.50 (bushel). Prices quoted by JD Heiskell. Prices current March 23.
Valley Beans
Prices are net to growers, 100 pounds, U.S. No. 1 beans, less Idaho bean tax and storage charges. Prices subject to change without notice. Producers desiring more recent price information should contact dealers.
Open market prices established by Kelley Bean’s Idaho locations: pintos ask, great northerns ask, small reds ask, blacks $27, pinks $28. Quotes current March 23.
