Cheese

Barrels $2.3575 -1 Blocks $2.5400 NC Prices current as of June 11.

Valley Grains

Prices for wheat per bushel mixed grain, oats, corn and beans per hundredweight. Prices subject to change without notice.

Wheat $4.20, barley, $6.50 (cwt) corn, $7.50 (cwt) oats, $7.90 (cwt). Prices are given by Rangen in Buhl. Prices current May 26.

Corn $7.05 (cwt) barley, $5.00 (cwt) wheat, $4.20 (bushel). Prices quoted by JD Heiskell. Prices current June 1.

Valley Beans

Prices are net to growers, 100 pounds, U.S. No. 1 beans, less Idaho bean tax and storage charges. Prices subject to change without notice. Producers desiring more recent price information should contact dealers.

Open market prices established by Kelley Bean’s Idaho locations: pintos ask, great northerns ask, small reds ask, blacks $27, pinks $28. Quotes current June 1.

