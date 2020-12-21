 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Beans
0 comments
Grains ReportGrains ReportGrains Report

Beans

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Valley Beans

Prices are net to growers, 100 pounds, U.S. No. 1 beans, less Idaho bean tax and storage charges. Prices subject to change without notice. Producers desiring more recent price information should contact dealers.

Open market prices established by Kelley Bean’s Idaho locations: pintos ask, great northerns $30, small reds $30, blacks ask, pinks $28. Quotes current Dec. 15

Cheese

Barrels $1.4750 (+4)

Blocks $1.6175 (-3 1/4)

Prices current as of Dec. 18.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Services

Services

Robert William Parr

Services

Services

Alan Rohweder

Services

Services

Services Benito Zaragoza Jr.

Print-specific

Snowpack

Today’s Median

Print-specific

Snowpack

Today’s Median

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News